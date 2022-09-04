NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Jalen Ramsey

49ers

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is focusing on avoiding big hits and taking better care of his body after missing time with various injuries during his rookie season.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” Mitchell said, via Matt Maiocco. “This year I am focused on trying to make people miss more instead of just running into everybody. So that’s one thing. I’m not going to change my running style, but I just got to do the right things in the building, taking care of my body and stuff, cold tub, hot tub.”

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows says it’s fair to expect 49ers QB Trey Lance to have a long leash as the starter. However, he adds San Francisco believes they can compete for a Super Bowl, and if Lance is costing them wins, HC Kyle Shanahan will absolutely be willing to bench him for Garoppolo.

to have a long leash as the starter. However, he adds San Francisco believes they can compete for a Super Bowl, and if Lance is costing them wins, HC will absolutely be willing to bench him for Garoppolo. Barrows mentions 49ers DT Kevin Givens is a lower-tier extension candidate with San Francisco’s influx of cap space from Garoppolo’s restructured deal. Givens will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

Cardinals

Cardinals cut WR Chris Pierce from IR with an injury settlement. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay downplayed the talks of CB Jalen Ramsey getting a new contract and said he should be ready to go for Thursday Night Football against the Bills.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “He sure looks good out here and so he’s feeling good and he’s going to be ready to roll on the 8th.”

“When the time is right,” Ramsey said about a possible new deal. “That’s what I say about everything that’s going on. When the time is right. Things will happen in due time. I let the people who need to handle those things handle them, but I got to handle what I got to handle. You know what I mean? And right now for me, that’s being a good teammate, getting this shoulder right, getting this rehab right, so I can go have another good season and help this team in as many ways as possible.”