NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Odell Beckham

49ers

It is safe to say WR Ray-Ray McCloud is enjoying his new role with the 49ers. “I feel like I’m in college again,” McCloud told Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “Being outside, being inside, going in the backfield, motion. Even doing stuff inside the box to block. I played the majority of time outside during my college time and now I’m playing outside, inside.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals have big plans for former first-round LB Isaiah Simmons in 2022. His versatility and athleticism was Simmons’ big calling card as a prospect, and the Cardinals are hoping to finally unleash it all by lining him up all over the defense from linebacker to slot defender to safety.

“Isaiah is on the way to becoming a great player,” Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said via Fox Sports’ Eric Williams. “He has to keep honing his skills and keep growing his football IQ. … He made a lot of plays — his numbers were off the charts last year. Now, he gave up too many plays in my opinion last year. He knows that. So that’s the next level. To make his plays and not give up plays.”

Because the goal is for Simmons to never leave the field, he’s also taking the green dot responsibilities, meaning he has the helmet with a radio in it marked by a green dot and is responsible for relaying the play-call to his teammates.

“I like it,” Simmons said. “I get to hear the play first, so I can’t forget it (laughs). I don’t have to worry about not hearing the call from anyone, or anything of that sort. And so far, I feel like in the past we’ve had some times where guys are not getting the call. I realize the stress of getting the call to everybody, especially the far side corner. I feel like ever since I’ve started calling it, we’ve been able to get the call out and get lined up.”

Rams

Jordan Schultz reports the Rams and WR Odell Beckham Jr. have stayed in contact about a potential return, with both HC have stayed in contact about a potential return, with both HC Sean McVay and QB Matthew Stafford wanting him back as a contributor in both the regular season and the playoffs. and QBwanting him back as a contributor in both the regular season and the playoffs.

The Rams kept a full locker for Beckham that included his name in their locker room in Thousand Oaks, California. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

McVay said the team will “take it one day at a time” with WR Van Jefferson . (Sarah Barshop)

. (Sarah Barshop) Stafford has “no limitations” in this week’s game preparation, according to McVay. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Stafford said he’s “been doing some things” that have made his elbow feel better, but declined to get into specifics: “I can get you a PDF later of all the things that I’ve done.” (Barshop)