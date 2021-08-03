NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Monday he is not considering splitting up the practice reps for the quarterbacks at this stage in camp, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports: “I haven’t planned that at all.”
- Shanahan believes asking first-round QB Trey Lance to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo is likely putting too much on his rookie signal-caller at this stage: “I think that would be pretty tough to do so I’m not trying to put that pressure on Trey.”
- Shanahan emphasized that Garoppolo has played well and that Lance is still learning the offense, which is why it’s unlikely that he’ll unseat Garoppolo this early: “Jimmy has played too good of football. He is too good of a player and Trey’s trying to learn everything right now and soak it all in. So that’s why I’d be very surprised if he was able to do that.”
- It’s been reported that Lance has studied film at a very high rate, but Shanahan is quick to not get caught up in what a player may or may not be doing in his off-time: “I also know how electronics work. You can press play and watch a movie and act like it was on for eight hours. That’s why I don’t ask everyone’s hours. I kind of just see, ‘Are they prepared?’ And it wouldn’t surprise me because he seems prepared each day.”
- Shanahan notes WR Jalen Hurd has returned to practice, doing mostly individual drills, but has yet to be integrated into full-team activities: “He’s going out there doing routes on air and trying to get all that stuff in just with the injuries he’s been through with his back stuff. We’re trying to ease them in. We do have a plan to try to get them into team drills coming up here soon. Hopefully, he’ll stay on track and be to do that.”
- Lance made his first appearance with the first team on a quarterback run but Shanahan downplayed it, saying he just wanted the offensive line to rep that particular play. (NFL Media)
- 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw and DE Dee Ford were both limited in their return to practice on Monday. (Nick Wagoner)
Cardinals
Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks revealed a conversation between himself and Cardinals GM Steve Keim following the NFL Draft that made him request a trade. Keim told him he would not be allowed to compete for the starting job after the team drafted first-round LB Zaven Collins. Hicks said he understood, but was disappointed.
“I respected the fact that he told me straight up,” he told reporters, per ESPN. “I respected the fact that he told me he was going to work with me to try to honor a trade. And, so, there’s a part of you that respects that, but then there’s a part that just wishes you had had an opportunity to compete, which is all I asked for.”
Despite the ongoing trade request, Hicks stated he wasn’t going to allow it to become a distraction for his team, and that he would continue to assist the Cardinals young core in anyway possible.
“I don’t try to waver who I am,” he said, via NFL.com. “Whether I’m out there starting or whether I’m not, I’m going to help whoever needs help, because I feel like I’ve got a lot of knowledge to share.”
Hicks understandably feels his days in Arizona are numbered while adding that he feels he can still be a starter in the NFL.
“I think at this point, I think I’ve proven that I’m a starter in this league by the resume that I have, by the past two years of being here and showing my leadership, showing my play on the field,” he said. “And, so, whether it’s here, whether it’s somewhere else, if given the opportunity to compete, I think I can have a starting job.”
Rams
Rams QB Matthew Stafford hit his throwing thumb on a helmet near the end of practice and walked off the field with it wrapped, but was spotted holding his helmet in that same hand.
Rams HC Sean McVay didn’t seem overly concerned when asked about the status of his signal-caller.
“I don’t know anything yet,” McVay said via Kevin Modesti. “I think he’ll be OK.”
- It’s worth mentioning that Stafford had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb after the season.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Stafford will miss a few days of practice with a swollen thumb, but the X-rays came back negative.
Seahawks
Seahawks’ LB Bobby Wagner commented on playing without veteran LB K.J. Wright this season, saying that it will certainly be an adjustment.
“It’s definitely an adjustment,’’ Wagner said, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “It’s definitely something you have to get used to. I’ve been around (Wright) my whole career. So it’s definitely something that you’re conscious of.’’
Wagner adds that he talks to Wright often and says he may just be waiting for the right opportunity to come along. He also thinks there is no reason Wright shouldn’t get picked up after the good season he had with the Seahawks.
“I think he’s doing all right,’’ said Wagner. “I think he’s waiting for the right opportunity. You have to understand how the business works and hope for the best and kind of figure things out. I just think it’s very interesting that somebody can come off one of his best seasons and find himself not on a team. Definitely feel like he is deserving of it. He’s a leader, somebody that anybody would love to have on this time.’’
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said the team signing QB Sean Mannion didn’t have to do with QB Geno Smith‘s play. (Curtis Crabtree)
