NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks revealed a conversation between himself and Cardinals GM Steve Keim following the NFL Draft that made him request a trade. Keim told him he would not be allowed to compete for the starting job after the team drafted first-round LB Zaven Collins. Hicks said he understood, but was disappointed.

“I respected the fact that he told me straight up,” he told reporters, per ESPN. “I respected the fact that he told me he was going to work with me to try to honor a trade. And, so, there’s a part of you that respects that, but then there’s a part that just wishes you had had an opportunity to compete, which is all I asked for.”

Despite the ongoing trade request, Hicks stated he wasn’t going to allow it to become a distraction for his team, and that he would continue to assist the Cardinals young core in anyway possible.

“I don’t try to waver who I am,” he said, via NFL.com. “Whether I’m out there starting or whether I’m not, I’m going to help whoever needs help, because I feel like I’ve got a lot of knowledge to share.”

Hicks understandably feels his days in Arizona are numbered while adding that he feels he can still be a starter in the NFL.

“I think at this point, I think I’ve proven that I’m a starter in this league by the resume that I have, by the past two years of being here and showing my leadership, showing my play on the field,” he said. “And, so, whether it’s here, whether it’s somewhere else, if given the opportunity to compete, I think I can have a starting job.”