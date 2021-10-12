NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that “nothing’s changed” regarding the team’s quarterback situation, and that QB Jimmy Garoppolo would’ve been the starter in week 5 had he been healthy. “No, nothing’s changed,” Shanahan said, via 49erswebzone.com. “That was just one game. It was a tough loss right there, and I’m going to talk to our whole team tomorrow and think about how we can get our whole team better coming back from the bye.” Shanahan is still hopeful that Garoppolo could be ready for the team’s next game against the Colts. “The fact that he had a chance this week, that gives me a lot of hope coming back [from the bye],” Shanahan responded. “I think any time you’re dealing with calves and stuff like that, you never know how they’re going to react. I think that was similar to with [TE George] Kittle. I thought he was going to be alright a couple of weeks ago, and now we’re going on IR. So, I don’t want to speak too soon, but hopefully.” 49ers first-round QB Trey Lance has a left knee sprain which could put his status in doubt for the team’s game in Week 7 against Indianapolis. (Matt Barrows)

has a left knee sprain which could put his status in doubt for the team’s game in Week 7 against Indianapolis. (Matt Barrows) Shanahan noted the team is hoping for “late November” for RB Jeff Wilson ‘s return from the PUP list. (Barrows)

‘s return from the PUP list. (Barrows) 49ers LB Marcell Harris fractured his right thumb against Arizona and will have surgery on Tuesday. Harris should be good to go after the bye week. (Nick Wagoner) Cardinals The Cardinals are 5-0 and a resurgent defense has played a major role in their fast start. Arizona added veteran DL J.J. Watt this offseason and his impact has been huge. Not so much on the stat sheet, though some metrics show Watt has remained disruptive even without the big plays. His biggest impact has been in the locker room, along with all the other veterans the Cardinals added this offseason. “We’ve got a good thing going here — all egos left at the door,” Cardinals S Budda Baker said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “When we talk to each other, we’re not arguing. We’re correcting. We believe in never making the same mistake twice. J.J., he wants to be held accountable. His leadership is amazing. The things he says, it makes you want to run through a brick wall sometimes. For example, last week, J.J. skipped a gap on one play. He was supposed to rush through the B gap and I had the A gap. But he swam to the A gap. He took my gap and the running back bounced outside. So I talked to him about it and he was like, ‘Hey, you can correct me. I want you to correct me. If I do something wrong, do it.’” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Cardinals are looking for help at tight end after losing Maxx Williams for the season with a significant knee injury.

Rams

Rams’ HC Sean McVay was impressed by the debut of fourth-round CB Robert Rochell even if there were some rocky patches, and it seems as if he will be the starter next week as well.

“I liked the way Rochell handled himself,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “And sometimes when you get thrown in the fire like that – he misjudged the one touchdown to Metcalf a little bit, but he made a huge breakup on Lockett on the next drive. He’s a mentally tough kid. He’s unfazed. It’s not too big for him. I like the look in his eye during games too. You can get a really good feel for some of these younger players just by what does it look like? How do they handle the ebbs and flows of a game? And when the stuff really counts – especially in that type of atmosphere and environment, and certainly wasn’t perfect, but his competitiveness, his toughness, his resolve, all those things that I think are really important to be a good football player. I thought that was demonstrated yesterday and I think he’s only going to improve and get more and more comfortable and confident.”

“He’s a long guy in person and he plays long. There are certain guys that are big that don’t play big, but he plays with great length,” McVay added. “But he also has the short-space quickness and the lateral agilities to be able to play on the perimeter and do the things that are necessary to play the cornerback position at an elite level. He’s got tools. He’s got those traits for a guy that didn’t have a whole lot of experience where everybody wants to use the phrase ‘Oh, he’s green.’ I think he’s got a great football acumen and a good feel, but that repetition is the mother of learning. I think he uses the reps the right way and understands how to apply it.”

McVay said Rams CB Darious Williams could end up on injured reserve with the ankle sprain he sustained Sunday, but reiterated it won’t be a season-ending injury. Williams will be unavailable for the Rams game this weekend against the Giants. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll didn’t offer any more clarity on the timeline for QB Russell Wilson as he rehabs surgery on his finger. Reports have indicated Wilson is looking at a four-week absence and a return in Week 10 against the Packers, but he could miss as much as twice that. Still, Carroll also didn’t rule out putting Wilson on injured reserve even though he’s slated to miss more than three games.

“Russ had a very successful surgery and we’re really happy with all the reports and we don’t have any timelines for you at all right now,” Carroll said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I know that’s all you want to hear. But we don’t have anything like that. But he’s in really good spirits and really active today as much as he can be around us and all that. Really happy for the results for the initial part of it.”

Carroll notes Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is dealing with a knee bruise, but it’s not to believed to be anything serious. (John Boyle)

is dealing with a knee bruise, but it’s not to believed to be anything serious. (John Boyle) Carroll also said RB Chris Carson took a “big turn” with his neck injury. While there hasn’t been any word on his status for this week, Carson is making positive momentum. (Boyle)