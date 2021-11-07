NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes the Saints, Seahawks and 49ers are believed to be the team’s to watch for former Browns WR Odell Beckham, and out of that trio it’s believed Beckham prefers Seattle.
- Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is on the NFL’s list of recommended minority candidates for head coaching job openings later this year.
Cardinals
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Cardinals DT Jordan Phillips was NFL Media’s fined $15,450 for a personal foul last week.
- Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Cardinals DC Vance Joseph is on the NFL’s list of recommended minority candidates for head coaching job openings later this year.
Rams
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that although OLB Von Miller passed a physical after being traded to the Rams, his ankle is still bothering him a little. Los Angeles plans to take it slow with Miller and could hold him out through the bye in Week 11.
- Rapoport says it’s more important for the Rams that Miller is healthy for the stretch run and that’s the priority over getting him on the field right away.
- Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Rams DC Raheem Morris is on the NFL’s list of recommended minority candidates for head coaching job openings later this year.
Seahawks
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf was fined $6,949 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week.
