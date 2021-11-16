NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the plan was to play a physical game vs. Los Angeles: “We wanted to make it as physical as possible and we knew if we did that, it would come down to the turnover battle.” (NFL.com)

is day-to-day with a knee injury. (Nick Wagoner) Shanahan added doctors are “optimistic” sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell can play through his fractured finger. (Wagoner)

Cardinals

Field Yates reports the Cardinals wanted to sign QB Shane Buechele off the Chiefs practice squad, so the Chiefs promoted him to protect him.

off the Chiefs practice squad, so the Chiefs promoted him to protect him. Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said there’s a good chance G Justin Pugh and C Max Garcia will play Sunday at Seattle. (Bob McManaman)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team has to learn from its loss to the 49ers, the second straight week in which Los Angeles has been figuratively and literally punched in the mouth.

“I choose to believe that these last couple weeks are not who we are. I refuse to believe that, even that, you know what, you’re only as good as your last game,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “These last two weeks have certainly been humbling.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said LT Duane Brown should recover fine from his hip issue.

“It looks like we might have dodged a bullet with Duane,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “He has a hip strain, but we got good reports today, so we will take it one day at a time, we might be lucking out on that one.”

Carroll praised LB Jordyn Brooks pass coverage abilities downfield, but pointed out that he wanted to see Brooks defend screen passes a little better: “He had a bunch of tackles and had a couple of really nice plays in the passing game down the field. I need him to see a few more screen passes.” (Curtis Crabtree)

