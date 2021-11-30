NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals OLB Markus Golden is happy with his incentive-laden contract. Golden has been a productive pass rusher the past few seasons but he’s been asked time and time again to sign prove-it deals.

“It was tough. But I did it before,” Golden said, via AZCardinals.com . “I did it before when I was in New York (for his 2019 contract with the Giants), and once you do something one time, you believe you can do it no matter what.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said the team didn’t intend on limiting WR DK Metcalf‘s production, when he had just one catch and was barely targeted in Monday night’s loss to Washington.

“It’s not because we weren’t trying and looking to him and trying to get that ball to him,” Carroll said, via NFL.com. “He’s involved in all of the calls, but sometimes the coverage gets in the way of it, and you have to go other places and make the right decision there. At this point, I can’t tell you that we overlooked him in this situation. They did a nice job at times, but he’s certainly part of everything that we’re calling.”

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson mentioned he has to get the ball to Metcalf more.