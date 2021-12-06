NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Trenton Cannon sustained a concussion but has no additional injuries from the kickoff collision in which he was injured.

sustained a concussion but has no additional injuries from the kickoff collision in which he was injured. On Monday, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Cannon has been released from the hospital and is on his way back from Seattle, but is in the concussion protocol.

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said while the team is pleased with their record, they can’t play like they are satisfied.

“If you would’ve said before the season you’d have this opportunity,” Murray said, via AZCardinals.com, “you’d definitely take it. This is all the hard work we put in. Now that we’re in this position, we have to keep it going.” Murray said he was happy he didn’t rush back from his injury: “I think if I would have rushed it back and tried to play a couple weeks ago, I probably would’ve been hurting even more.” ( Josh Weinfus s)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said RB Darrell Henderson would have been available if needed, but ultimately the team was pleased with the game RB Sony Michel was having and didn’t feel a switch was warranted. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks TE Gerald Everett had about as bad a game as a tight end can have on Sunday. He caught four of six targets but for only seven yards. One incompletion was a drop right in front of the goal line that caromed right into the hands of 49ers CB K’Waun Williams for an interception. Everett also lost two fumbles, including one on a shovel pass at the goal line.

“That was tough,” Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “That was a huge play, because that was a walk-in touchdown. But we focused, we stayed focused together, and I know how great he is, he’s such a tremendous football player, so we have all the faith in the world in Gerald Everett and what he can do.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said S Jamal Adams sprained the same shoulder he received surgery on last year and had no additional update after the game. (John Boyle)

said S sprained the same shoulder he received surgery on last year and had no additional update after the game. (John Boyle) Carroll thinks RB Alex Collins should be able to go next week after needing this week off to recover. (Curtis Crabtree)

should be able to go next week after needing this week off to recover. (Curtis Crabtree) On Monday, Carroll said DT Al Woods contributed more to the team playing mainly strong side defensive end yesterday. (Bob Condotta)

contributed more to the team playing mainly strong side defensive end yesterday. (Bob Condotta) Carroll added Wilson’s finger is improving: “He’s well. He ain’t perfect but he’s well. It took all this time.” (Condotta)

Carroll mentioned C Kyle Fuller should return soon from his calf contusion, RT Brandon Shell has a sore shoulder and G Damien Lewis could return this week. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

should return soon from his calf contusion, RT has a sore shoulder and G could return this week. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) On Adams’ injured shoulder, Carroll added: “I don’t know a whole lot more than he had an issue with his shoulder, the one that was repaired (his left) and we’ll know more by the end of the day.” (Condotta)