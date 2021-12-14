NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers continue to support QB Jimmy Garoppolo as the leader of their team.

“Oh yeah, Jimmy’s our leader,” WR Brandon Aiyuk said, via Albert Breer. “His ability to lead is great. Everybody shows up for him, we all feed off of him. And we just take it week by week. We know how this league works, we know exactly how it goes, and we enjoy everything the week that we have together. And that’s about it. We see him as the leader of the team, and I’m gonna ride behind him.”

49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair has an elbow sprain and is considered day-to-day. (Nick Wagoner)

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he would be surprised if DE Dee Ford was to return this season. The team has to make a decision on Ford by Wednesday. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was proud of how his team played despite COVID issues.

“My initial reaction was, ‘You’ve got to be shitting me,’” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “On Saturday morning we find out that we’re losing three really important players and in Havenstein, ‘Double D’ and Darrell Henderson — or on Sunday that was. And then on Monday morning you say, ‘Oh by the way, now you’re losing Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee.’ Can’t say enough about just the guys’ ability to not flinch. You don’t replace those kinds of guys, but that’s why you have 48 guys that play on gameday, and we certainly used everybody today. Really proud of these guys. Proud to be associated with this group and just be a small part.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said DB Gavin Heslop had surgery on his leg Monday after breaking his tibia and fibula. He’ll return to Seattle in the next couple of days. (John Boyle)

Carroll notes DT Bryan Mone's injury appears to be a PCL sprain, which is relatively positive to what the team feared. (Boyle)

Carroll said the team is hopeful RB Travis Homer will be back this week. (Boyle)

will be back this week. (Boyle) Carroll said RB Rashaad Penny will have another opportunity to serve as the team’s lead back: “I think he deserves a shot to show that. … We’re gonna give him a shot again to come right on back and and see if we can keep going.” (Curtis Crabtree)