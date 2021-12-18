NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Eric Branch notes that rookie RB Elijah Mitchell is unlikely to return to the 49ers’ backfield soon.

49ers elevated RB Brian Hill and S Jarrod Wilson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim laughed when asked about what WR Larry Fitzgerald is currently doing and reckons that the future Hall of Famer is likely riding into the sunset.

“I think Larry is probably at Pinehurst on the ninth green,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “Enjoying his life with a sasparilla. I think Larry is content where he is and really happy with how his career and life has gone with the Phoenix Suns. I think he’s really happy right now.”

Keim is hoping WR DeAndre Hopkins will be available for the playoffs, saying the team would rule nothing out. (Howard Balzer)

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that C Rodney Hudson (COVID-19) has been ruled out from Week 15 but is unsure whether Hudson is experiencing any symptoms. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead said that “a lot of teams” have inquired about acquiring OT Joseph Noteboom but Los Angeles “always said no” to other teams.

“Internally, we’ve felt confident in what Joe does. And just to give everyone a little bit of insight, Joe’s one of those players where a lot of teams tried to trade for him,” Snead said, via RamsWire. “They looked out our lineup and looked at how Joe’s maybe the third tackle and we always said no, that wouldn’t be a worthwhile trade based on the upcoming season and the attrition that goes into (it).”

Snead is excited about Noteboom’s opportunity to start in Week 15 with OT Rob Havenstein on the COVID-19 list.

“Jacked for Joe and hopefully the good news is that we drafted him to be a part of the Rams for a while,” Snead said. “We felt like he had a chance to develop into a very productive offensive tackle in this league and we’d like to keep that marriage going.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ OC Shane Waldron gave an update on receivers D’Wayne Eskridge and Freddie Swain , saying the pair are being rested but that their status for Sunday is still uncertain. (Bob Condotta)

gave an update on receivers and , saying the pair are being rested but that their status for Sunday is still uncertain. (Bob Condotta) Bruce Feldman reports that Auburn is hiring Seahawks QB coach Austin Davis as their new offensive coordinator.