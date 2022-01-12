NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was proud of his team’s effort in their win vs. Rams.

“Our guys are really resilient,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “Our goal every year is to get in the tournament so you’ve got a chance at the ultimate one, and our guys, I think it’s real hard where you have a season where you lose four in a row. Most places, you lose four in a row, it’s tough to keep guys together — and just the character in the building and the players and everyone around, it makes it easy, you just focus on your job and keep fighting, and that’s what our guys have done all year.”

49ers LB Fred Warner thinks the team can ride this momentum into the playoffs.

“You want it to go well and you want to be up early and have momentum and all that kind of stuff,” Warner said. “But I think that kind of shows the resilience of this football team, and I think that’s the perfect type of win that we needed heading into this tournament because it’s not going to be easy. The NFC is loaded with talent, and if we really want to reach our end goal, we’ve got to take it one game at a time and really dial in because we’re going to need everyone to win versus Dallas.”

The 49ers hosted three players for workouts on Tuesday including P Cameron Nizialek, LS Garrison Sanborn and P Ryan Winslow. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Cardinals hope DE J.J. Watt will practice Thursday.

will practice Thursday. Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said Watt has “basically done everything humanly possible” in order to come back from injury, as he will take part in practice sometime during the week. (Josh Weinfuss)

said Watt has “basically done everything humanly possible” in order to come back from injury, as he will take part in practice sometime during the week. (Josh Weinfuss) Watt detailed the extensive damage his shoulder suffered when it dislocated, including to his rotator cuff, labrum, shoulder joint capsule, infraspinatus and a dislocated bicep tendon. (Dana Scott)

Kingsbury also said WR DeAndre Hopkins will not be returning against the Rams following his knee surgery. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

will not be returning against the Rams following his knee surgery. (Jourdan Rodrigue) The Cardinals brought in three receivers for workouts including Aaron Jackson, Trey Quinn, and Khalil Tate. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team has moved on from their week 18 loss to San Francisco.

“You can always draw on previous experiences going into the playoffs,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “Winning or losing really hasn’t been much of a factor on how teams do dependent upon whichever lens you want to look at it through. So, we’re going to choose to say it doesn’t mean s—.” McVay added he’s not concerned about how his players will play after the tough loss. “That we got a chance to respond and this group has shown that they can respond,” McVay said. “Sure, you want to play every game to be able to win, but I think the fortunate thing and the ‘half glass full’ approach that we’ll take is that (we) still found a way to win the division by winning 12 of your 17 games. Guys came ready to go. They battled. Just didn’t make enough plays. And there were some things that you certainly want to do as a coach to help try to facilitate finding a way to get that done. But I’m just grateful for the opportunity that we have to continue to play and that’s what gives me confidence.” Seahawks NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports S Quandre Diggs underwent successful surgery to repair his broken fibula and dislocated ankle. The recovery time for Diggs is expected to be around 4-5 months.

underwent successful surgery to repair his broken fibula and dislocated ankle. The recovery time for Diggs is expected to be around 4-5 months. The Seahawks worked out OL Drew Desjarlais and FB Nikola Kalinic on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)