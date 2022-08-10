NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers CB Charvarius Ward voiced confidence that QB Trey Lance is going to prove himself as a quarterback in 2022.

“I feel like he’s about to show everybody what he’s capable of doing,” Ward said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “He’s got to work. He’s got to grow. All of us have to do that.”

Ward reiterated that Lance is going to be a “great quarterback” and has the right mentality to be successful.

“I feel like Trey is going to be a great quarterback in the NFL. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s confident in himself just like I’m confident in myself. And we all believe in him. We all trust in Trey.”

Ward thinks HC Kyle Shanahan‘s playcalling ability will help Lance be productive and that their defense will help pick up the slack from any offensive struggles.

“I know what this team was built off of,” Ward said. “Kyle Shanahan likes to run the ball a lot. So I feel like that’ll help Trey a lot. I knew the defense was one of the best in the NFL, so even if the offense struggles some days, we can pick up their slack. If we struggle some days, they can pick up our slack. That’s what a team does. We help each other out. Brother for brother.”

Shanahan said Wednesday that Ward suffered a muscle strain and is expected to miss two weeks. (Cam Inman)

Shanahan also mentioned CB Emmanuel Moseley missed the last two practices due to a hamstring injury.

Cardinals

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a team source with the Cardinals was still holding out some hope for WR DeAndre Hopkins getting his six-game suspension reduced to four games. However, Fowler checked in with the NFLPA which considers the case closed.

Fowler mentions the Cardinals envision WR Rondale Moore taking over Christian Kirk's role as the starting slot receiver.

taking over ‘s role as the starting slot receiver. Per PFF’s Doug Kyed, Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury questioned whether CB Marco Wilson was ready to be the team’s No. 2 corner: “We want him to step up and be an every-down starter, but we’ll see. I think the jury’s still out, and the rest of the young guys, somebody’s got to step up and help us out.”

Rams

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop points out Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) participated in team drills on Tuesday.

According to Rams HC Sean McVay, G Coleman Shelton has started to separate himself in the competition at right guard. (Greg Beacham)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll had high praise of fourth-round CB Coby Bryant and fifth-round CB Tariq Woolen: "This is a really nice looking pair of guys right now. We're very fortunate." (Curtis Crabtree)

had high praise of fourth-round CB and fifth-round CB : “This is a really nice looking pair of guys right now. We’re very fortunate.” (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll added that they have used Bryant in multiple ways in training camp: “[He] has been all over the place… Shows a lot of flexibility and a lot of poise.”

Carroll confirmed that QB Geno Smith will start their preseason opener against the Steelers. (John Boyle)

Carroll also said DE L.J. Collier will miss the next couple of days after spraining his elbow, while fifth-round OLB Tyreke Smith suffered a hip injury. (Brady Henderson)

will miss the next couple of days after spraining his elbow, while fifth-round OLB suffered a hip injury. (Brady Henderson) Carroll mentioned WR D’Wayne Eskridge is “getting really close” to returning from a hamstring injury but still isn’t running at full speed.