NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers new DE Clelin Ferrell‘s one-year, $2.5 million deal includes a $660,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.16 million, and $40,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, per Aaron Wilson.
Cardinals
- Cardinals OL Justin Pugh said on Twitter he’s worth more than the veteran minimum salary and he will patiently wait to sign until he receives fair market value. Pugh indicated he’s ready to sign immediately if a team offers him what he believes he’s worth. He’s also rehabbing a torn ACL but plans to be ready for the 2023 season.
- Per Aaron Wilson, Cardinals LB Kyzir White‘s two-year, $10 million deal with Arizona includes $6 million guaranteed, a $3.5 million signing bonus, and salaries of $1.5 million guaranteed, $5 million ($1 million fully guaranteed), and a $500,000 annual playtime incentive.
- Tony Pauline says Northwestern RB Evan Hull has interviewed with the Cardinals ahead of his pro day.
- Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
- Cardinals G Hjalte Froholdt‘s two-year, $4.6 million salary includes a guaranteed salary of $1.01 million in 2023 and a non-guaranteed $1.98 million salary in 2024; $15,000 in per-game roster bonuses, $500,000 playing time incentive annually, and a $500,000 base salary escalator in 2024, via Aaron Wilson.
- Cardinals K Matt Prater‘s two-year, $7.5 million deal includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.5 million in 2023, and a non-guaranteed salary of $3.5 million in 2024. (Wilson)
Rams
The Rams are currently negative $16 million in cap space for 2023. GM Les Snead said their situation prevents them from pursuing veteran players and will focus on the 2023 NFL Draft.
“Well maybe in the past we’ve used draft capital to maybe go get a veteran player knowing that veteran player’s going to cost a certain amount, we could actually fit him under our cap situation,” Snead said, via ProFootballTalk. “So with that being said, in this situation, maybe you don’t use draft capital to get a veteran player, but instead you use the capital to draft let’s call it normal rookies. With that being said, again, rookies help in the cap situation based on the salary structures and also in an intentionality of when you do have a core layer of veterans who are getting into their prime and on the other side of the prime, you definitely want to be ready to replenish it. So that would be a good example of that and we’ve seen it. Stepping on the gas or pressing the gas or using the brakes a little bit more. I’m not saying one or the other is better. We’ve seen teams engineer their rosters in many different ways.”
- The Rams are not tendering QB Bryce Perkins, but are open to bringing him back at a lower price. The cap hit for Perkins would’ve cost the team $2.6 million. (Tom Pelissero)
Seahawks
- Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times says the Seahawks also made a run at signing DL Zach Allen to pair with DT Dre’Mont Jones, but the price was too rich.
- The Seahawks are expected to hire former Vikings assistant DB coach Roy Anderson as a secondary coach. (Condotta)
- Georgia CB Kelee Ringo was scheduled to meet with the Seahawks before Georgia’s pro day. (Ryan Fowler)
- Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz, who’s seen as a strong candidate to go in the first round of the draft, is getting a lot of interest from the Seahawks, particularly after they saw him at the Senior Bowl. (Tony Pauline)
- Minnesota DB Jordan Howden has an official top-30 visit scheduled with the Seahawks, per Ryan Fowler.
- Michigan DE Mike Morris had a formal meeting with the Seahawks at the NFL Combine and will have a private meeting with Seattle in the near future, per Justin Melo.
