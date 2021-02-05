NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu said he is grateful for his time spent with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted by them in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. He believes that the presence of players like Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Darnell Dockett, and Calais Campbell helped propel his career.

“It meant the most to me,” Mathieu said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official site. “Coming into that organization, so many leaders on that team, Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Darnell Dockett, Calais Campbell, these guys really went out of their way to teach me how to become a pro each and every day. Even at a young age, I think those guys believed in my leadership and knew what I was capable of as a player, and it really propelled me to this point. When I think of my time in Arizona, I think of all the good people, all my good teammates I had that really put their arm around me, that really embraced me and allowed me to flourish in the NFL.”