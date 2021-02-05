NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Matt Barrows of The Athletic views Florida TE Kyle Pitts as an intriguing option for the 49ers at No. 12 overall in the 2021 Draft in order to create an offense that can “run and pass explosively” without changing personnel.
- Although, Barrows admits that Pitts is a “luxury pick” given the 49ers’ needs at edge rusher and cornerback.
- Should the 49ers stick with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback, Barrows believes San Francisco’s top three priorities should be re-signing LT Trent Williams, drafting someone like Wisconsin-Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz, and find another pass-rushing defensive end.
- Barrows prefers the 49ers to trade down from No. 12 overall than trade up, and names Georgia LB Azeez Ojulari and Alabama-Birmingham DE Jordan Smith as players to keep an eye on.
- As for the 49ers’ cornerback position, Barrows’ initial guess is that they retain CB Jason Verrett, sign CBs Emmanuel Moseley and Dontae Johnson in free agency, and draft a cornerback within the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cardinals
Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu said he is grateful for his time spent with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted by them in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. He believes that the presence of players like Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Darnell Dockett, and Calais Campbell helped propel his career.
“It meant the most to me,” Mathieu said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official site. “Coming into that organization, so many leaders on that team, Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Darnell Dockett, Calais Campbell, these guys really went out of their way to teach me how to become a pro each and every day. Even at a young age, I think those guys believed in my leadership and knew what I was capable of as a player, and it really propelled me to this point. When I think of my time in Arizona, I think of all the good people, all my good teammates I had that really put their arm around me, that really embraced me and allowed me to flourish in the NFL.”
Seahawks
- Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson says he has had several “great” conversations with new OC Shane Waldron.
- Wilson told the media he was “very adamant” about having a new coordinator who could bring several things to the table offensively, and that Waldron is perfectly capable of doing just that. (Bob Condotta)