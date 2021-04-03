NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Dan Patrick said Friday that sources have told him that while 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan loves Alabama QB Mac Jones , many in the personnel department are hoping to change his mind to North Dakota State QB Trey Lance .

He also goes on to say that the 49ers were interested in Jets’ QB Sam Darnold before deciding to move up to pick three.

A third source told Patrick that Lance makes more sense if the team still plans to start QB Jimmy Garoppolo next season, adding that Shanahan prefers a more mobile quarterback and that Jones is not athletic outside of the pocket.

Former Cardinals’ CB Patrick Peterson has moved on from Arizona and signed with the Vikings, yet says he knew his last game with the team was taking place after watching former veterans like DL Darnell Dockett, DL Calais Campbell, and S Adrian Wilson play out their contracts in Glendale only to never return.

“Honestly, I would probably say (I knew) after the last game,” Peterson said on his podcast, via Howard Balzer of SI. “I’ve been around this game for a long time, I’ve seen a lot of good players get to this stage: Darnell Dockett, Calais Campbell, Adrian Wilson … when you pretty much play out your contract year and they haven’t really come to you about anything during the season, you kind of got the feel. I understand that’s the business, I understand they want to go in a different direction.”

Peterson says there are no hard feelings and thinks that he has done enough to be the sixth player in franchise history to have his name and number honored.

“I think I have (done enough), to be honest with you. I think I have,” Peterson said. “I’ve done some things that a lot of Arizona Cardinals haven’t done. We’ve had a lot of greats.”

New Seahawks’ TE Gerald Everett says he is coordinating workouts with QB Russell Wilson and WR D.K. Metcalf.

“I haven’t able to play with a quarterback like Russ up to this point in my career,” Everett told the media in a Zoom call. “I’ve had a different quarterback each place I’ve been, so to be able to play with a guy of Russ’ caliber is really exciting to me. Russ and I, we’re actually coordinating now to get together in San Diego to start throwing around—me, him, and DK (Metcalf),”