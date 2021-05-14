NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters spoke in-depth on how the organization felt about each of their draft picks, including USC S Talanoa Hufanga.

“He was a favorite of a lot of people,” Peters said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “The coaches loved him, Kyle (Shanahan) loved him, John (Lynch) loved him, I loved him. He’s a hard guy not to love. When he was still on the board, that made it an easy pick. But I credit Dom for continuing to push (Hufanga) and having the belief in that kid. And we think we got a really good player at a really good value there. I think you could see his passion. You could feel it on the silent tape, just how hard he plays, with how much energy he plays with.”

Peters also mentioned second-round pick G Aaron Banks and third-round RB Trey Sermon.

“At the pro day, you saw the real quickness,” Peters said of Banks. “So for someone that big to be that quick — is he as quick as a (former Stanford and current Falcons center) Drew Dalman? No, probably not. But if you combine a guy who’s that big and has good enough feet like he has. And even if he’s not as quick as he needs to be, he’s so big that if he gets on a guy it’s really hard to get around him.”

“Trey’s been through a lot of adversity,” Peters said of Sermon. “A lot. And you wouldn’t know it the way he acts, the way he carries himself. He had excellent character at Oklahoma and then later at Ohio State. He came in, he wanted to start. He didn’t start, but he didn’t say a word, he just waited his turn. And when it was his turn, he just balled out. And he played outstanding down the stretch for those guys.”

49ers’ sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell says that he ran some of San Francisco’s offense during his time at the University of Louisiana.

“They put us in some good positions to run the ball,” Mitchell said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Some of the plays they have, I ran at UL, like outside zone and stuff. So it won’t be a big change for me. And I’m really excited about it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ WR Rondale Moore had hopes of going in the first round of the draft but is used to flying under the radar, as he comes from the same town as Boston Celtics’ G Romeo Langford.

“In my head, I’m a first-round talent, regardless of the circumstance,” Moore said, via Kyle Odegard of AZCardinals.com. “That’s how I’ll continue to think. Pressure is self-applied. The expectations that I have for myself will always be high.”

Seahawks

Bob Condotta reports that Seahawks’ LB Darrell Taylor will be in attendance for their rookie minicamp after not playing during his rookie season while recovering from shin surgery.