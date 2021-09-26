NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo said that WR Brandon Aiyuk is very impressive in practice despite his slow start to the season and feels it’s “just a matter of time” until a breakout performance.

“Honestly, he does a great job in practice every day,” Garoppolo, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone. “He brings it—the right attitude, the right mindset. I think it’s honestly just a matter of time.”

Garoppolo said there’s no alarm over Aiyuk’s lack of production and reiterated that he expects the second-year receiver to have a strong season.

“I know there’s a lot of panic and things like that in the air, but if you were at practice every day consistently, and you saw what he can do, it’s really one of those things that one week it’s this guy’s game and next week, it’s another. That’s just kind of how the offense goes. But I think it’s truly just a matter of time.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said they are still determining whether to activate DL Jordan Phillips from injured reserve following Week 3: “We got to see where he’s at and physically he’s come a long way.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Seahawks

Seahawks G Gabe Jackson was fined $12,875 for taunting in Week 2. Seahawks CB D.J. Reed was also fined $5,111 for unsportsmanlike conduct and S Jamal Adams was fined $15,450 for roughing the passer. (Tom Pelissero)