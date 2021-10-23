NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan notes that the knee injury of DT Javon Kinlaw continues to loom over the team and says they will keep an eye on it going forward.

“It’s a big concern this year,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s nothing against him, but it’s been unfortunate. His development is on hold. I was really excited how he started to end last year, especially at Dallas — it was one of his best. In the Rams game, I thought he was starting to turn into that player. It has affected him all through this year. That’s a setback now and that’s why he’s behind the eight ball this year, but I don’t think his story is totally finished being written yet. No one is upset with Kinlaw right now. It’s been unfortunate with what happened.”

49ers’ GM John Lynch spoke about the timetable for a return by RB Jeff Wilson: “It’s not in the next couple weeks, but kind of beyond that … He’s doing really well. He’s had some real positive breakthroughs in the last couple of weeks in his recovery.” (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

Cardinals OL coach Sean Kugler said C Rodney Hudson (ribs) traveled with the team to Week 6’s game at Cleveland despite being ruled out and participated as a coach.

“He sensed the team at the point needed him,” Kugler said, via the team’s official site. “The thought process was to have him heal up and not travel with his rib injury, but he decided to be a part of the process. After each series, he would visit with lineman and give them his view of what he saw – and it was very beneficial. He’s been outstanding.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks the Cardinals make sense as a trade partner for the Giants if they decide to move S Jabrill Peppers . His versatility would fit in well on defense and they could use him as a returner. He thinks all it would take is a sixth-round pick from Arizona.

. His versatility would fit in well on defense and they could use him as a returner. He thinks all it would take is a sixth-round pick from Arizona. Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said assistant WRs coach Spencer Whipple will call plays in Week 7 against the Texans while HC Kliff Kingsbury (COVID-19) remains out. (Josh Weinfuss)

Seahawks

Seahawks’ OC Shane Waldron took the blame for some of the offensive miscues, including a certain play: “I can do a better job of getting that play in there quicker, so we don’t feel like we’re five, four, three, two, one snapping the ball. I can do a good job of helping Duane out with that right there. Just from all 11 that crisp out of the huddle, get set, so we’re not up against the clock so we can avoid those type of situations where we feel like we’re snapping it and letting the defense have the advantage because they can see the shot clock and they can get rolling off the ball.” (Bob Condotta)

took the blame for some of the offensive miscues, including a certain play: “I can do a better job of getting that play in there quicker, so we don’t feel like we’re five, four, three, two, one snapping the ball. I can do a good job of helping Duane out with that right there. Just from all 11 that crisp out of the huddle, get set, so we’re not up against the clock so we can avoid those type of situations where we feel like we’re snapping it and letting the defense have the advantage because they can see the shot clock and they can get rolling off the ball.” (Bob Condotta) If RB Alex Collins can’t go due to injury, RB Rashaad Penny will likely make his first career start for the Seahawks. Penny on a potential start: “I’m still young. I’m fresh. And I’m ready to go, and now’s the chance for me to show it,” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

can’t go due to injury, RB will likely make his first career start for the Seahawks. Penny on a potential start: “I’m still young. I’m fresh. And I’m ready to go, and now’s the chance for me to show it,” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Former Colts’ QB Jacob Eason on joining the Seahawks in his home state of Washington: “Super excited and super fortunate. My family is excited. They’re happy I’m home.” (Adam Jude)

on joining the Seahawks in his home state of Washington: “Super excited and super fortunate. My family is excited. They’re happy I’m home.” (Adam Jude) Eason on getting waived by the Colts: “It doesn’t ever feel good to be the guy who gets cut. But I’m looking at this as an opportunity to grow here.” (Jude)