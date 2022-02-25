NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, David Lombardi of The Athletic writes that the organization could save $25.6 million by trading Jimmy Garoppolo.
- Lombardi also thinks DE Dee Ford could be released with a post-June 1 designation.
- Tom Pelissero reports that the University of Kentucky is hiring 49ers QBs coach Rich Scangarello as its new offensive coordinator.
Cardinals
- Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said they “would love” to re-sign impending free-agent OLB Chandler Jones: “We love Chandler and would love to have him back.” (Bob McManaman)
- As for Kyler Murray‘s possible extension, Bidwill confirmed that the quarterback is in their “long-term” plans but that sizeable contracts are “complicated” and often are completed during the summer: “Certainly he’s part of our long-term plan.” (Darren Urban)
- Bidwill reiterated that they must take time to structure Murray’s contract correctly: “The structure of it, the timing of it, it’s a complicated process and it takes some time. … Kyler’s a part of our long-term plan.” (Bob McManaman)
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Brady Henderson thinks it would take an offer of three first-round picks and a path to a viable quarterback alternative to get the Seahawks to consider trading QB Russell Wilson. He points out neither Wilson nor HC Pete Carroll has conclusively slammed the door shut on a trade and the team engaged in legit talks with the Bears last offseason.
- Regarding S Quandre Diggs, Henderson notes Seattle wasn’t exactly pushing to give him a big contract before the season and his age and fractured ankle complicates things even if he had a Pro Bowl season. They also already dedicated big money to S Jamal Adams.
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Michael-Shawn Duggar of The Athletic writes that K Jason Myers carries a cap figure of $5 million in 2022.
- Duggar also names DE Benson Mayowa, DL Kerry Hyder, and RB Chris Carson as three cuts to keep an eye on.
