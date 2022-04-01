NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers made a surprising decision to hire former ESPN analyst Brian Griese as their new QB coach this offseason. Kyle Shanahan explained at the owners meeting that Griese is “the smartest player I’ve been around.”

“I personally think he was the smartest football player I’ve been around, the way that he prepares, how organized he was, as detailed as a guy I’ve ever been around,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “And I thought he was a guy who could bring something different to the quarterback position.”

Shanahan added that Griese should be an asset for Trey Lance and his development in the coming years.

“I love that Trey has someone who’s been through the battle,” Shanahan said. “I can tell him about it and what I’ve seen with guys. But someone who’s actually had to go through the ups and downs, and that pressure, having a good game, throwing a pick, how to deal with the media, how to deal with an NFL season. It’s hard to find a player that’s done it at such a high level.”

Cardinals

New Cardinals OL Will Hernandez ’s one-year, $1.2 million deal includes $1 million guaranteed. (Dan Duggan)

’s one-year, $1.2 million deal includes $1 million guaranteed. (Dan Duggan) Washington TE Cade Otton said he had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll compared their quarterback situation to 2012 when they signed Matt Flynn to compete with Tarvaris Jackson before selecting Russell Wilson in the third round of the NFL Draft.

“I’m going to look at this thing very much like we did years ago and structure it so everybody gets a great shot at it as best we can,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “That’s what competition is all about. I’ve got to give them the opportunity by presenting it.”

As for re-signing free agent QB Geno Smith, Carroll said they are still in negotiation and is hopeful to bring back Smith.

“It just hasn’t happened. It’s a negotiation… It would be a shame if he misses this opportunity. He has invested a lot with us, he knows our system the best. He performed well at it once he got going last year. Can he take off from where he finished up?”

Carroll reiterated that Smith has the opportunity to earn the starting job and “can’t imagine” he won’t return.

“The opportunity he has been waiting for has finally arrived, so I just can’t imagine he’s going to miss it, but we’ve got to get it done still,” Carroll said. “We’ve got to keep working it in case it doesn’t happen. We’re competing there.”