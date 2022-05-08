NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DB Tarvarius Moore will compete for a starting role next year. HC Kyle Shanahan was impressed with how Moore ended the 2020 season and also complimented his contributions on special teams.

“He played half a year as a starter and we thought he finished his last five games as a true starting safety, and before that he was always one of our best special teams players,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports.

49ers GM John Lynch appears ready to move on from DB Jaquiski Tartt, which would clear another avenue for Moore to start.

“We haven’t talked to him,” Lynch said. “We haven’t gone there, yet. We will see. He’s a free agent. We think highly of Jaquiski, he’s played a lot of good football for us and we’re grateful for that. Talented, talented dude. And he’ll play in this league and continue to play at a high level.”

Cardinals

Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris spoke about the team’s decision to trade for WR Marquise Brown during the draft.

“At that point in the draft, is Hollywood Brown going to have more of an impact than anyone that we were going to draft, and the answer was yes,” Harris explained on The Dave Pasch Podcast. “At that point, it was an easy call for us. He’s going to have more opportunities here than in Baltimore. Even though we do have a solid run game, we’re going to throw the ball around. One thing we’ve been lacking over the years is that run-after-catch guy. Now we’ve got two of them. We’ve got two guys that can make mismatches in space.”

Seahawks

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the Seahawks felt Titans’ third-round QB Malik Willis was “nowhere near NFL-ready” and they also weren’t sold on any of the other quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

was “nowhere near NFL-ready” and they also weren’t sold on any of the other quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Free-agent LB K.J. Wright said he wants to re-sign with the Seahawks: “I just want to go back home,” Wright said. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me.” (Seahawks Wire)

said he wants to re-sign with the Seahawks: “I just want to go back home,” Wright said. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me.” (Seahawks Wire) Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright has expressed a desire to return to Seattle, with HC Pete Carroll commenting on the situation: “I love K.J. I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing and we’ve already talked about that.” (Brady Henderson)