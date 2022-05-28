NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers second-year WR Brandon Aiyuk said he wants to “maximize” his role in their offense next season.

“Everybody has personal goals that they want. But I know that comes alongside with everything we want to do as a team. I’m trying to really maximize my spot, my role I have in this offense and let it take it where it’s at,” Aiyuk said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “I’ll maximize everything, starting right now.”

Cardinals

Cardinals rookie TE Trey McBride is excited to learn from TE Zach Ertz and said that he believes that he can absorb some of the knowledge Ertz has gained from his years in the league to make himself a better player.

“Yeah, he’s a tight end who’s played in this league for a long time. And most of all, he’s been around, and he knows how to do it the right way,” McBride said, via AZ Central. “So I’m excited to pick his brain a little bit and just kind of be a sponge. I want to soak everything in that I can from him, and not only him, but just other guys on the team. It’s really cool just to be around guys like that, who’s played for so long, and just to learn and pick their brain a little bit and get knowledge out of them.”

Ertz is also excited to work with McBride and believes that he has all the tools to be a great player in the league.

“He’s a talented player. You see he’s got all the tools to be a good tight end and I’m here to help him be the best version of himself,” Ertz said. “I feel like I’m open book for guys that are willing to work. Whatever. If anyone asks me a question, I’m always going to give them how I view that situation…Everything that I do is not going to be exactly for him, but I’m excited to work with him.”

Seahawks

Broncos QB Russell Wilson said that he made great memories in Seattle, but he has to put that to the side and focus on the new challenges ahead of him.

“I think for me, it’s non-emotional,” Wilson said, via NFL.com. “It’s gotta be non-emotional. You gotta be able to go into it with the understanding that it’s just ball, you know. Also understanding that there’s been amazing times, there’s been a lot of touchdowns there, and won a lot of games there, so I got great experience.”

Wilson will downplay the significance of the game, but in reality, it will be an electric atmosphere when he returns to Seattle.

“Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years,” Wilson said. “It’s a special place. It’s a special place to play, Lumen Field. I have high regard for all those guys over there and what they do.”

Regarding the Seahawks reportedly possibly being sold by executive Jody Allen, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the organization is “not currently for sale” and there’s no indication of a sale “anytime soon.”