NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t plan on resting his starters over the final games of the regular season despite clinching the NFC West title.

“I think that’s one of the biggest mistakes people make just watching it over the years. That’s my opinion,” Shanahan said, via NFL.com. “I would understand if you were getting ready for a seven-game series, I don’t think football is like that. It’s three and a half hours. It’s one shot. I’ve been on a lot of teams where you rest guys and or give guys a few more weeks and those are usually the guys who struggle the most in that first playoff game.”

However, Shanahan added that they intend on resting players who are dealing with injuries.

“Like last year when it came down to our last game you have guys that are fighting to play because they’re right on the bubble of not being able to play, and in this situation those guys you would definitely rest, so anybody who has an injury that could risk them for the following week or something like that, that’s to me the decision’s now that there is no decision. Definitely rest them,” said Shanahan.

Shanahan called WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle) week-to-week with his injuries.

“He’s week-to-week,” Shanahan said. “I think this week maybe there would be a chance if we were that desperate. But I’m not even looking into this week, and we’ll see how he is next Monday and make that same decision.”

Seahawks

According to Albert Breer, the Seahawks want to keep QB Geno Smith and he believes the feeling is mutual from Smith’s end of things.

Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker missed his second straight practice due to an ankle injury. (Field Yates)

missed his second straight practice due to an ankle injury. (Field Yates) Seahawks QB Geno Smith earned a $500,000 incentive for his Pro Bowl selection. (Joel Corry)