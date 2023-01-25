NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the 49ers to receive fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks for the loss of DT D.J. Jones, DE Arden Key and CB K’Waun Williams.
- Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson and Jaguars G Blake Hance will receive $69,000 for the 49ers being in the NFC Championship as both were with the team for 8 games this season. If the team advances to the Super Bowl, both will also receive $82,000 for a loss and $157,000 for a win. (Joel Corry)
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t expect Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) to return for the NFC Championship game: “I don’t expect to have him this week.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Regarding 49ers DE Charles Omenihu returning to the team after being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, Shanahan said they will allow the legal process to play out and he’ll play in Sunday’s game if he’s healthy enough to play. Omenihu is notably dealing with an oblique strain. (Matt Maiocco)
- The NFL issued a statement on Omenihu’s situation and wrote they are reviewing him under the league’s personal conduct policy but his status remains unchanged: “The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status.” (Nick Wagoner)
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have both heard a lot of outside buzz connecting the Cardinals to Steelers LB coach Brian Flores as the favorite to land their head coaching job now that Arizona has hired GM Monti Ossenfort.
- If Flores is hired, other coaches expect him to bring in Gerald Alexander as defensive coordinator. He worked as Flores’ DB coach with the Dolphins.
- Fowler and Graziano mention Cardinals DC Vance Joseph, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn also remain in the mix as legitimate candidates.
Seahawks
- Seahawks K Jason Myers‘ four-year, $21.1 million deal includes a signing bonus of $7.5 million and base salaries of $1.165 million, $3.635 million, $4.2 million and $4.6 million.
- His 2023 base salary is guaranteed and his 2024 base salary becomes guaranteed next February. Myers also has up to $1.5 million in escalators he can earn. (Over The Cap)
