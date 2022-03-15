NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Zach Ertz, Seahawks

49ers

The tight end market has been strong this offseason, with a number of players getting deals higher than what their production or name recognition might indicate. But Cardinals TE Zach Ertz, who has plenty of both, explained why he passed up a chance to hit the open market and re-sign with Arizona.

“The thing why I wanted to be here was a chance to win another Super Bowl,” Ertz said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “That was the number one priority to me, was finding a way to stay here with his organization because I love coming to work every day, I love the guys on this team, I love the vets on this team and I’m excited about the future, honestly.

“For me, I wanted to be there. They made it known that I was a priority from the moment the season ended. And to be in a place that respects you for not only what you do on the field but off the field as well, the way you approach the game, for me is invaluable You can’t put a price on that. I wanted to be here. Yeah, there could have been situations that could have been different, but I don’t think any of them would have been better than this.”

Ertz said the extensions to HC Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim played a big role in him returning to the team. He valued the stability. (Josh Weinfuss)

and GM played a big role in him returning to the team. He valued the stability. (Josh Weinfuss) Ertz’s deal is for three years and $31.65 million. It includes an $8 million signing bonus, base salaries of $2.5 million, $8.75 million and $7.955 million, and $1.5 million roster bonuses due the fifth day of the league year in 2023 and 2024. (Aaron Wilson)

Ertz’s 2022 base salary is guaranteed, as well as $4 million of his 2023 base salary. Another $3 million of his 2023 base is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

There is a void year in 2025, as well as $250,000 a year in per-game active roster bonuses and $1.5 million in incentives for receptions, yards and making the Pro Bowl.

Seahawks

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks don’t plan to tender OL Kyle Fuller , who is a restricted free agent.

, who is a restricted free agent. Seahawks TE Will Dissly ‘s three-year, $24 million contract includes a $9.3 million signing bonus, plus base salaries of $1.04 million (guaranteed), $5.64 million (guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed 5th day league yr, and $6.49 million. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s three-year, $24 million contract includes a $9.3 million signing bonus, plus base salaries of $1.04 million (guaranteed), $5.64 million (guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed 5th day league yr, and $6.49 million. (Aaron Wilson) Dissly’s 2022 base salary is guaranteed and his 2023 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed the fifth day of that league year. He also can make up to $1.53 million in per-game active roster bonuses over the course of the deal.