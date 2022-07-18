NFC Notes: 49ers, Cooper Kupp, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers veteran K Robbie Gould is entering his 18th season in the league and has been in plenty of locker rooms. Therefore, it is likely a good sign that he sees maturity in QB Trey Lance.

“He’s a lot more mature than people think and/or know,” Gould said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s a young kid. I think I started playing in the NFL when he was three, so it makes me feel a little bit older than normal. But I think just the ability for him to be able to run — I think he looks more comfortable in the offense. He’s a great leader in the locker room.”

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp isn’t worried about improving statistically on his historical 2021 season, he’s looking to improve and become a better football player in hopes of putting the team in a position to win more games.

“The big thing about last year is there’s a lot of statistical stuff that people are looking at, but for me, it’s not about getting more yards,” he said, via Rams Wire. “It’s not about getting more catches, more touchdowns. It’s not about that as much as it is being a better football. I want to be a better football player than I was the year before.”

Rams HC Sean McVay pointed out that he expects Kupp to improve his route running and run blocking, adding that he believes he will improve in 2022, even if that means his numbers don’t.

“I do believe Cooper Kupp is going to play better next year,” McVay said. “Now, whether or not the stats reflect that is a totally different conversation.”

Seahawks

Rams LB Bobby Wagner was released by the only other team he has played for professionally and looks fondly on his time with the Seahawks.

“Obviously there are still feelings there [about being released],” Wagner said, via NFL.com. “But at the end of the day, I have a different perspective. My opinion on it would have been different if I had ended up somewhere else. But to have the opportunity to go home and play not far from my family. Like I haven’t played this close to my family since high school. I didn’t want to leave Seattle. But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I’m at peace with the situation. But still, any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn’t have anything left and proving them wrong.”

In an ideal world, Wagner would have liked to play his whole career in Seattle. “When I played in Seattle, the whole goal was like to leave your mark,” Wagner added of his time in Seattle. “I didn’t want to just be there and as soon as I retired everybody forget that I played there. I think I’m always grateful for my time and my energy that I gave to the city. I feel like I gave them everything that I have. I felt like we had a lot of good years. I was committed to not only the organization but to the city. So it’s unfortunate that I won’t be one of those guys who said they played their whole career with one team. But I’m excited to be able to go home and play in front of my family.”