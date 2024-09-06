NFC Notes: 49ers, Cowboys, Rams, Brandon Aiyuk, Dak Prescott, Braden Fiske

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk ended his offseason-long saga and signed an extension to remain in San Francisco despite trade rumors. Aiyuk made his first comments since the new deal and explained why he insisted on staying with the 49ers.

“I’m not going to lie: I made it a little bit more difficult than it needed to at the end,” Aiyuk said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I mean, it was like that for me, I’m not going to say the whole entire time, but for about the past month, I think we were pretty good.”

“I think I just had a feel for what I wanted. Not just in terms of money but in all those things [such as long-term team success and quarterback play], and ultimately, I wanted to be here. I ended up being here, so I’m happy. I’m good. I’m ready to go.”

Cowboys

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, it wouldn’t be surprising if Cowboys QB Dak Prescott signed a long-term extension with Dallas this week with a deal that doesn’t quite get to $60 million per season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Dallas is confident that CB DaRon Bland can return by Week 5 if all goes well.

Rams

The Rams added second-round DL Braden Fiske to their young core in the offseason to help replace the dominance of legendary DT Aaron Donald. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay compared Fiske to Donald in one area but wants Fiske to be the best version of himself.

“Jared (Verse) is always talking and Braden is observant, but he’s taken everything in,” McVay said, via Brock Vierra of the Rams Wire. “His demeanor reminds me very similarly to Aaron’s [Donald] in terms of how locked in he is on the field, the focus and concentration. I think they’re both uniquely themselves though. I think that’s what’s great about it. We don’t want guys to be anything other than themselves.”