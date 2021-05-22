NFC Notes: 49ers, Eagles, Seahawks

49ers

Eagles

Eagles’ fourth-round DB Zech McPhearson said he’s put an emphasis on blocking field goals and contributing on special teams.

“That’s when you can really change the game and it can help the team in the long run,” McPhearson said, via Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media. “I really started taking a lot of pride in field-goal blocking. You can definitely make some plays and that’s what we were able to do down at Tech.”

McPhearson is embracing the challenge of earning a role in the Eagles’ defense while contributing on special teams.

“That’s something you’ve got to do,” McPhearson said. “Especially being a DB, just being able to be versatile on special teams and helping out where you can.”

McPhearson reiterated that his versatility on special teams is a big part of his game.

“You have to be versatile in this game,” McPhearson said. “You can’t just restrict yourself to being one-dimensional.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf says he doesn’t pay attention to any rumors that don’t directly involve him. That includes not buying into any of the offseason trade rumors surrounding QB Russell Wilson.

“I don’t get into anybody’s business during the offseason,’’ Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “I’m secluded. Unless my name’s being mentioned, I’m away from it. It would have to actually happen for me to take precautions or say something,’’

Metcalf had a great season in Seattle, but the offense slowed down in the second half of the season. He didn’t offer a firm explanation when questioned about the second-half struggles.

“My best explanation on that is I have no idea. I really don’t. We were still winning games, and so that’s the most important thing is winning football games. So that’s what we were doing, just trying to stay efficient and execute at a high level. And then we kind of lost the firepower going into the playoffs.’’

Metcalf says he hates traveling, which is one reason he wants to finish his career out in Seattle. He also loves playing for Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll.

“I love his energy,’’ Metcalf said. “He lets me be myself. I can come in with a different color of hair every week and he’s not going to call me out. I came in with the mindset that I wasn’t a rookie (in 2019), so don’t treat me like one. He understood where I was coming from and said that as long as I handle my business and don’t get in trouble that I can act however I want to. That’s how he treated me from Day One and that’s what I love about him.”