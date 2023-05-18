NFC Notes: 49ers, Eagles, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC Steve Wilks got a lot of credit during his years with the Panthers for helping to find and develop CB Josh Norman from an unheralded fifth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina to an All-Pro star. That’s a high bar for 49ers fifth-round CB Darrell Luter Jr. to live up to but like Norman he’s coming into the NFL after being picked by Wilks.

“He liked Luter a lot,” 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “At that point in the draft, there were so many corners (available). Everybody kind of likes something different. But this was a guy who fit what he was looking for in terms of the athletic profile, the size, the physicality. He ran fast (4.46-second 40) and he played even faster.”