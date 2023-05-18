NFC Notes: 49ers, Eagles, Seahawks

49ers
49ers DC Steve Wilks got a lot of credit during his years with the Panthers for helping to find and develop CB Josh Norman from an unheralded fifth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina to an All-Pro star. That’s a high bar for 49ers fifth-round CB Darrell Luter Jr. to live up to but like Norman he’s coming into the NFL after being picked by Wilks.
“He liked Luter a lot,” 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “At that point in the draft, there were so many corners (available). Everybody kind of likes something different. But this was a guy who fit what he was looking for in terms of the athletic profile, the size, the physicality. He ran fast (4.46-second 40) and he played even faster.”
- Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, versatile Oregon State FB/LB Jack Colletto picked the 49ers to sign with as an undrafted free agent over offers and interest from five other teams, including the Seahawks, Chiefs, Jets, Broncos and Dolphins.
- Colletto picked San Francisco because he was most excited about their pitch for how they wanted to use him, including on special teams and as a prospective long-term replacement for FB Kyle Juszczyk.
Eagles
Eagles WR A.J. Brown is planning on building his 2022 season in order to take a step forward in order to help put the team in position to win a Super Bowl next year.
“Me personally, I took some time to watch and try to learn from the mistakes — not just from that game, from all year,” Brown said, via PFT. “But in terms of that game, you just can’t dwell on it. That’s life. Not everything is going to go your way. At some point, you’ve got to get off the mat and get back working. I think that’s where this team’s at right now, definitely have that chip on that shoulder. Still taking it day by day, still early. You’re just building the house brick by brick.”
Seahawks
- He adds Seattle saw a lot of similarities between Colletto and current FB Nick Bellore, who was just extended this offseason and also converted from linebacker.
