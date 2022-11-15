NFC Notes: 49ers, Eno Benjamin, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan confirmed DL Arik Armstead does have a chance to play this week, though he was non-committal on whether or not he would practice this week. (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

Former Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin was surprised that the team released him on Monday. (Josh Weinfuss)

was surprised that the team released him on Monday. (Josh Weinfuss) Arizona told Benjamin on Saturday night that he wouldn’t have much of a role against the Rams. An assistant called and told Benjamin after team meetings in their hotel. (Weinfuss)

Benjamin reportedly didn’t take the news of his snap reduction well and expressed his displeasure, including getting in a confrontation with an assistant coach after the game. (Kent Somers)

His agent Drew Rosenhaus contradicted the report of an altercation: “I’m not aware of that. I don’t believe that is accurate.”

Rams

Rams QB John Wolford said the team using QB Bryce Perkins didn’t bother him at all.

“I didn’t have much difficulty with it today. It was kind of the plan going in. Bryce can do…we gave him some opportunities as well,” Wolford said, via Rams Wire. “Ultimately, we didn’t do enough to win the game and I don’t think it had much of an impact on me.”

Wolford said being subbed out didn’t disrupt his rhythm.

“I think it was so sporadic,” Wolford said. “It wasn’t like it was a drive where I was completely out. It was just a play here or there so no, not really.”

Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday. A source familiar with his prognosis stated it “doesn’t sound good.” (Adam Schefter)

suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday. A source familiar with his prognosis stated it “doesn’t sound good.” (Adam Schefter) Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford remains in concussion protocol and will have more information on him in the coming days. (Sarah Barshop)