NFC Notes: 49ers, Falcons, Giants

49ers
The 49ers traded QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys where he is currently the backup, yet LT Trent Williams believes that his former teammate will become a starter in the NFL once again.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Williams told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I think in this league when you do the right things and you’re made of the right stuff, eventually an opportunity will find its way back to you. And I think that will happen in Trey’s case. And when it does, we’ll all see the talent everybody knows that’s inside of him.”
Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith had high praise for QB Desmond Ridder: “Pretty damn good. tI says a lot about him. It’s a tough job to be a quarterback in this league and that’s what they sign up for.” (Josh Kendall)
- Falcons LB Bud Dupree was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct and seventh-round S DeMarcco Hellams was fined $4,314 for unnecessary roughness from Week 4.
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll took responsibility for the team’s loss but had no medical update on QB Daniel Jones who left the game with a neck injury: “Got hit pretty good. Getting hit quite a bit.” (Art Stapleton)
- Jones sat at his locker following the game and commented: “I’ll be OK.” (Jordan Raanan)
- Giants LB Azeez Ojulari suffered an ankle injury in the game as well, according to Ralph Vacchiano.
