NFC Notes: 49ers, Falcons, Giants

49ers

The 49ers traded QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys where he is currently the backup, yet LT Trent Williams believes that his former teammate will become a starter in the NFL once again.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Williams told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I think in this league when you do the right things and you’re made of the right stuff, eventually an opportunity will find its way back to you. And I think that will happen in Trey’s case. And when it does, we’ll all see the talent everybody knows that’s inside of him.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith had high praise for QB Desmond Ridder : “Pretty damn good. tI says a lot about him. It’s a tough job to be a quarterback in this league and that’s what they sign up for.” (Josh Kendall)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll took responsibility for the team’s loss but had no medical update on QB Daniel Jones who left the game with a neck injury: “Got hit pretty good. Getting hit quite a bit.” (Art Stapleton)

Giants LB Azeez Ojulari suffered an ankle injury in the game as well, according to Ralph Vacchiano.