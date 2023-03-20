NFC Notes: 49ers, Javon Hargrave, Rams, Jalen Ramsey, Seahawks

49ers
49ers DL Javon Hargrave was on the opposing team when QB Brock Purdy went down with an injury and the game completely changed. Hargrave admitted that the Eagles knew they would have a hard time getting to Purdy and things got much easier for them when QB Josh Johnson entered the game.
“We kind of knew it was going to be different when all you can do is run the ball,” Hargrave said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “When both quarterbacks go out, and you know exactly what you’re trying to do. Of course, it made it a lot easier for us. Trust me, we’ve seen the film on Brock escaping. We knew it was going to be a challenge trying to get to him, so it would have been, definitely, a different game if he had stayed up.”
- Michigan WR Ronnie Bell met with the 49ers on his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Minnesota CB Terell Smith has formally met with the 49ers, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Steelers. He also has top-30 visits scheduled with the Commanders and Vikings. (Justin Melo)
Rams
- Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, former Rams CB Jalen Ramsey initially didn’t want to leave Los Angeles and would have been content to stay there in 2023. Once it became clear the team was seriously considering trading him, however, the Dolphins quickly became his favorite destination. He told his agent: “I’m not going anywhere but there. So make sure that’s where I end up.”
- Breer notes Ramsey understood his leverage based on how he helped force a trade out of Jacksonville to the Rams, and that teams would already have enough questions about him and wouldn’t want to take on a potential distraction.
- Rams GM Les Snead initially made the Dolphins an offer after the Combine but Dolphins GM Chris Grier thought it was too expensive. Two days later Snead circled back with the offer of a third-round pick and TE Hunter Long that ended up getting the deal done, according to Breer.
- While the Rams had better offers on the table from other teams, Breer writes getting those to the finish line without Ramsey on board would have been challenging. Ramsey and his agent had indicated to other teams he’d need a substantial raise, but for Miami, all they wanted was some guarantees.
- Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker met with the Rams at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes linebacker and defensive tackle are still major needs for the Seahawks, and he would expect them to be the focus early in the draft even if they make more free agent signings.
- Dugar points out the Seahawks will have over $40 million invested at safety in 2024 between Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, and newly-signed Julian Love, which means they’re unlikely to devote any more significant offseason resources to the position.
- While the Seahawks re-signed QB Drew Lock, Dugar doesn’t think that will rule them out from taking a rookie quarterback, perhaps even with the No. 5 pick.
- Other needs on offense the Seahawks could look to address include center and running back. Dugar says the second first-round selection could be used on a center and Seattle could use as high as a second-round pick on a running back.
- Greg Bell reports that the Seahawks are still interested in bringing back LB Bobby Wagner.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are bringing back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year. $9 million deal that includes $4.19 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus.
- Wilson adds that QB Drew Lock‘s new deal with the team is for one year at $4 million and includes a $1.75 million signing bonus, a salary of $1.74 million, $30,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and a $3.5 million in incentives.
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his $105 million contract extension: “As long as I continue to improve, I think the sky’s the limit. I’m only 32. I’ve got another 10 to 12 years in this league…” (Steezy A. Smith)
- Michigan WR Ronnie Bell met with the Seahawks at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
