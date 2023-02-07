NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Eagles

49ers

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami noted 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan seemed particularly terse when shutting down the idea of QB Jimmy Garoppolo coming back in 2023. He poked around and learned that the relationship — which he says was never particularly warm to begin with — soured further in the days or weeks leading up to the NFC title game loss to the Eagles, though it’s unclear why.

As far as the remaining quarterbacks on the roster, Kawakami says there's certainly an opening for Trey Lance since he'll have the whole offseason and the beginning of training camp to work as the starter. But Kawakami believes based on how things played out this past season, Brock Purdy has to be the heavy favorite to start.

He writes that Purdy seems to see things from HC Kyle Shanahan's perspective in a way that Lance just hasn't so far.

‘s perspective in a way that Lance just hasn’t so far. Kawakami mentions veteran Colts QB Matt Ryan as a potential insurance option to watch for the 49ers given the youth and injury question marks with Purdy and Lance.

Cardinals DB coach Marcus Robertson is being considered for the Saints defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. (Josina Anderson)

Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick feels that he doesn’t get the respect he deserves across the league and wonders if it has something to do with the fact that he plays for Philadelphia.

“No, I don’t feel I get enough respect as a pass rusher,” Reddick said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, I mean, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion at the end of the day. The stats, the numbers, the things that are important — they don’t lie. It’s all in front of everybody’s faces. So if people want to [turn] a blind eye to it, go ahead. It is what it is.”

“I don’t know, man,” Reddick pondered. “There’s something about playing for the Philadelphia Eagles that people do not like. I don’t know what it is.”