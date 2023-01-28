NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo said that “he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint” and is not currently committed to returning should the team reach the Super Bowl.

“That’s still up in the air,” Garoppolo said, via Pro Football Talk.

Albert Breer mentions that Vic Fangio is a possibility for the Panthers and Dolphins as defensive coordinator. He could also replace the current defensive coordinators with the 49ers ( DeMeco Ryans ) and Eagles ( Jonathan Gannon ) should they wind up getting head coaching jobs.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness against the Cowboys last week.

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post predicts Tom Brady ending up with the 49ers this offseason.

ending up with the 49ers this offseason. La Canfora notes that 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has coveted Brady in the past and they could use a veteran quarterback to go along with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy.

Cardinals

Cardinals OLB coach Charlie Bullen is leaving the team to join the University of Illinois in the same role, as well as being the pass-rush coordinator. (Howard Balzer)

Seahawks

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs wrote on Twitter that he doesn’t understand how HC Pete Carroll wasn’t a finalist for NFL Coach of the Year.

“Man I don’t understand how Pete isn’t a finalist!” Diggs wrote. “Not a top 5 coaching job with a team everybody expected to be sorry? Y’all killed me last year when I said “Pete told me we’re not rebuilding we’re trying to win now!” once I re-signed!”