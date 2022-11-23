NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent.

The only thing Kawakami is confident about right now is that San Francisco will add a veteran quarterback and won't go into next season with just Lance. He adds the best fit is Garoppolo but it remains to be seen if he'll have better options. The 49ers can't tag him.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans to be a hot name in the upcoming coaching cycle.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that having four offensive linemen out for Monday’s game played a role in them deciding to rest QB Kyler Murray. They also wanted him to be able to be full speed.

“I think we want him to be full throttle,” Kingsbury said, via Bo Brack of PHNXCardinals. “That was kind of the point this week. I’m hoping this coming week he can be at that point.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler mention the Cardinals are viewed as a potential coaching change candidate if Kingsbury can’t get things turned around to close out the season.

Graziano says not to rule out former Saints HC Sean Payton as an option for Arizona, as he’s been told Payton could have some interest there.

Kingsbury mentioned there will be no additional changes to their coaching staff after firing OL coach Sean Kugler following an off-field incident in Mexico City. (Brack)

Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is "definitely trending in the right direction" for Week 12. (Darren Urban)

Kingsbury said WR Greg Dortch does not require surgery on his thumb and is considered "day-to-day." In the end, Kingsbury added Dortch's playing time in Week 12 will be a matter of pain tolerance. (Bob McManaman)

Kingsbury said WR Marquise Brown (foot) will likely be on a "pitch count" if he is activated in time for Sunday's game. (Urban)

Rams

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Rams are expected to give QB Bryce Perkins first-team reps in practice this week with QBs Matthew Stafford (concussion) and John Wolford (neck) recovering.