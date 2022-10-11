NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the 49ers as a darkhorse landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr. in November. Beckham was rumored to be interested in San Francisco as a landing spot at one point in the past few years, and a scout for another team said the 49ers could have interest if they have doubts about No. 2 WR Brandon Aiyuk.
- 49ers S Jimmie Ward is expected to have hand surgery on Tuesday, with the team then attempting to determine if he can play with a cast on. (Matt Maiocco)
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Monday DE Nick Bosa‘s groin “was not feeling great” and that he would be unable to play if the team had a game that day. (Maiocco)
- Shanahan added CB Jason Verrett is a candidate to replace CB Emmanuel Moseley: “If Verrett can get these practice reps and get out there and get fully healed and get back into game shape and ready to go, he’ll end up being our guy.” (Nick Wagoner)
Cardinals
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe lists Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as a potential hot seat candidate if Arizona continues to struggle this season. However, he acknowledges Kingsbury just signed an extension and the Cardinals are a traditionally frugal franchise.
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports new Seahawks RB Tony Jones had waiver claims put in on him by the Broncos and Cardinals as well, with the Seahawks having higher priority.
- Kingsbury said K Matt Prater will get on the practice field Wednesday to see if his hip injury is okay and if he will have to miss another game. (Darren Urban)
- Kingsbury mentioned that WR Antoine Wesley is going on season-ending injured reserve. (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
Rams QB Matthew Stafford told the media he hasn’t lost faith in the team yet this season, noting that the team has dealt with offensive line injuries.
“That’s part of it,” Stafford said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “Everybody in this league is going through something when it comes to that stuff. It’s hitting us a little bit up front right now, but all the trust and confidence in the world that those guys can go out there and keep working together, keep communicating, find a way to fix it.”
- Rams OT Rob Havenstein led a players-only meeting for the offensive linemen: “Our mindset the last couple of games hasn’t been right. And that’s something we are going to address at the practice. You kind of sit back and wonder ‘why’. At this point, can’t do anything about it. It’s just something that’s got to be fixed. That’s going to start with me.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Rams HC Sean McVay said OL David Edwards remains in the concussion protocol. (Rodrigue)
Seahawks
- An NFC personnel executive tells PFF’s Doug Kyed he thinks Seahawks QB Geno Smith‘s hot start to the 2022 season is legitimate: “He’s always had the tools. He’s just put it all together. He looks comfortable in the system and is able to see things and spread the ball around.”
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny is facing a four-month recovery and will be healthy enough to take free-agent visits in March.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said DL Al Woods is day-to-day with a knee injury suffered on Sunday. (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll added RB DeeJay Dallas is expected to see an uptick in snaps alongside second-round RB Kenneth Walker, with RB Travis Homer also expected to be integrated into the backfield once he returns in a couple of weeks. (Curtis Crabtree)
