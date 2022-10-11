NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the 49ers as a darkhorse landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr. in November. Beckham was rumored to be interested in San Francisco as a landing spot at one point in the past few years, and a scout for another team said the 49ers could have interest if they have doubts about No. 2 WR Brandon Aiyuk .

is expected to have hand surgery on Tuesday, with the team then attempting to determine if he can play with a cast on. (Matt Maiocco) 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Monday DE Nick Bosa ‘s groin “was not feeling great” and that he would be unable to play if the team had a game that day. (Maiocco)

said Monday DE ‘s groin “was not feeling great” and that he would be unable to play if the team had a game that day. (Maiocco) Shanahan added CB Jason Verrett is a candidate to replace CB Emmanuel Moseley: “If Verrett can get these practice reps and get out there and get fully healed and get back into game shape and ready to go, he’ll end up being our guy.” (Nick Wagoner)

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe lists Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury as a potential hot seat candidate if Arizona continues to struggle this season. However, he acknowledges Kingsbury just signed an extension and the Cardinals are a traditionally frugal franchise.

as a potential hot seat candidate if Arizona continues to struggle this season. However, he acknowledges Kingsbury just signed an extension and the Cardinals are a traditionally frugal franchise. ESPN’s Field Yates reports new Seahawks RB Tony Jones had waiver claims put in on him by the Broncos and Cardinals as well, with the Seahawks having higher priority.

had waiver claims put in on him by the Broncos and Cardinals as well, with the Seahawks having higher priority. Kingsbury said K Matt Prater will get on the practice field Wednesday to see if his hip injury is okay and if he will have to miss another game. (Darren Urban)

will get on the practice field Wednesday to see if his hip injury is okay and if he will have to miss another game. (Darren Urban) Kingsbury mentioned that WR Antoine Wesley is going on season-ending injured reserve. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams QB Matthew Stafford told the media he hasn’t lost faith in the team yet this season, noting that the team has dealt with offensive line injuries.

“That’s part of it,” Stafford said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “Everybody in this league is going through something when it comes to that stuff. It’s hitting us a little bit up front right now, but all the trust and confidence in the world that those guys can go out there and keep working together, keep communicating, find a way to fix it.”

Rams OT Rob Havenstein led a players-only meeting for the offensive linemen: “Our mindset the last couple of games hasn’t been right. And that’s something we are going to address at the practice. You kind of sit back and wonder ‘why’. At this point, can’t do anything about it. It’s just something that’s got to be fixed. That’s going to start with me.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

