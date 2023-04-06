NFC Notes: 49ers, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the 49ers are one of several teams believed to be highly interested in adding a kicker this offseason.
- San Francisco has worked out Michigan K Jake Moody and Maryland K Chad Ryland, the consensus top two kickers in this class and prospects viewed as potential mid-round picks. The 49ers also worked out Auburn K Anders Carlson.
- The team traded for Panthers K Zane Gonzalez but 49ers GM John Lynch indicated they might not be done and would look to add some competition: “We liked (Gonzalez). Our special teams coaches have liked him. We’re excited to get a talented kicker. We’ll see whether we add competition. He’s been a guy in this league. He’s got a big leg, and our guys are excited to work with him.”
- Ryan Fowler reports Louisville EDGE YaYa Diaby has a top-30 visit scheduled with the 49ers.
- Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers are hosting Western Michigan S Delano Ware at their local prospect day.
Cardinals
- Former Cardinals GM Steve Keim is confident QB Kyler Murray will continue to improve based on his study habits: “Does he know what Peyton Manning and Tom Brady knows what it takes to be great? No. Does he work? He does work. I think it’s just that side of the game – the film study, the attention to detail part – that he can continue to improve upon and I think he will,” via Bob McManaman.
- Keim reiterated he thinks Murray’s best football is ahead of him: “Kyler’s a proud guy, man. He doesn’t want to lose, and he doesn’t want to let people down. I think his best ball’s ahead of him.” (McManaman)
- Regarding Arizona’s F-grades in NFLPA player polls for food service/nutrition, weight room, training room, and locker room, Keim responded: “Our stuff was functional.” (McManaman)
- Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins‘ one-year, $1,670,000 deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,080,000. He can earn $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses, per OverTheCap.
- Cardinals OT Elijah Wilkinson‘s one-year, $1,232,500 deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus while $940,000 of his $1,080,000 base salary is guaranteed, per OverTheCap.
- Arizona officially hired the following assistants to their strength and conditioning staff: head strength and conditioning coach Evan Marcus, strength and conditioning assistants Jason Benguche and Everrett Gathron, and sports science coordinator and strength and conditioning assistant Kyle Sammons.
Seahawks
- According to Ryan Fowler, the Seahawks previously had a predraft meeting with Florida LB Ventrell Miller.
- The Seahawks hired former Texans offensive assistant Robbie Picazo to the same role in Seattle, per Aaron Wilson.
- Seahawks new S Julian Love thinks HC Pete Carroll will help him reach his full potential: “I was just scratching the surface of the type of player I can be,” via John Boyle.
