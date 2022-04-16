NFC Notes: 49ers, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Aaron Wilson reports that Illinois CB Tony Adams has drawn interest from the 49ers and Browns and has also met with the Bengals, Colts, and Jets.
Cardinals
- Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Cardinals have told QB Kyler Murray they will extend his contract this summer.
- However, Florio wonders if Murray will request a trade as he wants a new deal now and is looking to earn around $45-50 million per season.
- Florio adds that Murray would likely want to move on if the team is only willing to offer him around $30-35 million per year.
- The Cardinals hosted UConn OT Ryan Van Demark for a visit this week. (Tom Pelissero)
Seahawks
- Ian Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that he was surprised to hear Baker Mayfield admit that the Seahawks were his most likely option given he hasn’t gotten the sense that Seattle is interested after adding QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith while eying prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- According to Jason La Canfora, several executives have told the odds of the Seahawks trading down are “very high” with the Vikings being a potential candidate to move up for a top cornerback.
- This would still allow the Seahawks to land a top edge prospect.
- If the Seahawks hold on to the No. 9 overall pick, Albert Breer mentions Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning as someone to watch.
