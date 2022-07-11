NFC Notes: 49ers, Marquise Brown, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Ann Killion of the SF Chronicle believes the Browns and Seahawks could be a suitable option to acquire 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo .

. Killion could see the 49ers being compensated more than a conditional fourth- or fifth-round pick in exchange for Garoppolo given he has a better resume than Baker Mayfield .

. Killion also thinks that San Francisco could keep Garoppolo if HC Kyle Shanahan is skeptical about Trey Lance‘s ability as a starter.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said recently that Marquise Brown‘s prior experience working with QB Kyler Murray at Oklahoma should help him pick up their offense.

“I’d say, comparatively speaking, if you’re talking about a guy who didn’t know the quarterback or didn’t play in a similar system and didn’t get to work out with him and hear the calls, see the signals, I would say he’s way ahead of the curve when it comes to that,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Still, there will be some adjustments for Brown to make, especially coming from the Ravens’ offensive system. Even so, Kingsbury doesn’t seem to think it will be too difficult for Brown to pick up.

“I think it’s similar to what he played in at OU,” Kingsbury said. “Obviously, position-wise, no-huddle type stuff, signal-based. But he’s been in Baltimore for a while now, and so it’s just readjusting to that, but I think he feels comfortable in what we’re doing.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Brady Henderson lists Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin as a veteran cut candidate, as he got only $152,500 in guarantees and will be challenged by a number of younger options for limited roster spots.