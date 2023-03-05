NFC Notes: 49ers, Nick Bosa, Cardinals, Allen Robinson, Rams

49ers

When appearing on the Richard Sherman Podcast, 49ers DE Nick Bosa said he isn’t expecting any changes to their defense under new DC Steve Wilks.

“Whenever you have success like we’ve had, you’re not going to fix what isn’t broken,” Bosa said. “Obviously, there’s things you got to tweak, and you got to get better because the NFL is constantly evolving, but [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] knows what’s successful, what’s got us here, defensively, and he kind of told me before that whatever guys we’re bringing in, they’re going to talk to [defensive line] Coach [Kris] Kocurek first, make sure that he spits some dip in their face before they hire him.”

Bosa said they will continue “attacking” on defense with players like LB Fred Warner, OLB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward, and CB Emmanuel Moseley.

“But no, we’re going to be attacking on D. We’ve got dogs at every level, especially this year. I think Fred and Dre have taken another step, which is kind of scary. And then we got Charvarius back there. [Emmanuel Moseley] will be back, so it’s only up from here.”

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentions there's some buzz about 49ers DE Samson Ebukam as a pending free agent, and he could sign a deal in the neighborhood of $11 million a year.

Cardinals

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Cardinals taking Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson over Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. with Georgia DT Jalen Carter already off the board by the time they make a selection.

“I think Jalen Carter is the best player in the draft and I think Anderson is the second-best player,” Jeremiah said. “If you’re asking me, I wouldn’t be trading off of either of those two guys, Jalen Carter or Will Anderson. I probably wouldn’t want to get out if I were them, as desperate as they are for defensive linemen. I think those are the two best guys. Kind of a two-parter there. What would I do? That’s what I would do — I’d take one of those two guys. But I do want to make sure that Tyree Wilson gets in the mix. I remember doing a similar thing last year, trying to alert everybody that this Travon Walker from Georgia … Like, hey, ‘Just know who he is and be aware. Don’t be surprised.’ That’s kind of the same thing I’m doing here. Same formula.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Cardinals expect C Rodney Hudson to retire this offseason and the team will be in the market for a replacement.

to retire this offseason and the team will be in the market for a replacement. He adds Arizona could be players for Eagles CB James Bradberry in free agency, as new HC Jonathan Gannon is a big fan, but it’s not clear how active the Cardinals plan to be as spenders this offseason.

in free agency, as new HC is a big fan, but it’s not clear how active the Cardinals plan to be as spenders this offseason. According to Tom Downey, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews at the combine with the Cardinals, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Jets, and Seahawks.

has had formal interviews at the combine with the Cardinals, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Jets, and Seahawks. Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler)

had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler) Iowa TE Sam LaPorta had a formal Combine interview with a bunch of teams, including the Cardinals. (Tom Downey)

Rams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Rams would be open to trading WR Allen Robinson as they shed salary in 2023.

as they shed salary in 2023. He’s due $15.75 million this coming season, all of which is guaranteed, but Fowler notes the weak receiver market this offseason could make Robinson intriguing to another team even coming off a career-worst season.