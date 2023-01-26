NFC Notes: 49ers, Odell Beckham Jr, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy has been “unbelievable” at avoiding turnovers and thinks it might be the quarterback’s best quality.

“Yes, he’s been unbelievable with that,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think that’s the No. 1 thing he’s done. And to be able to be as good with the ball as he has while still making a number of the plays that he has, that’s definitely the thing I’ve been most impressed with.”

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner writes Purdy has at least earned the right to enter next season as the favorite to start even if 49ers QB Trey Lance competes for the job. Another win or two and Purdy could tighten his grip even further on the job.

Wagoner adds it's unlikely the 49ers trade Lance unless they're just blown away by the compensation, as he's still on his rookie contract and is cheap to keep as a backup.

He’s also doubtful the 49ers go after Buccaneers QB Tom Brady despite being speculated as a landing spot, as between Purdy and Lance they seem to be doing fine and can spend the money it would take to sign Brady elsewhere.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) said he has "zero" chance of missing Sunday's NFC Championship game. (Matt Maiocco)

Rams

After being one of the most play-action-heavy offenses in football for years, the Rams notably became more of a straight dropback team after acquiring QB Matthew Stafford . It worked great for the most part in 2021 but not so much in 2022. The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue says she thinks there have been transparent conversations in the team building about not relying so much on Stafford even though he’s capable of making every throw.

Rodrigue expects the Rams to still be in the mix to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. as a free agent this offseason, though they won't break the bank.

She also expects the Rams to move OT Joseph Noteboom to guard once he's back from his torn Achilles and to go forward with Alaric Jackson at left tackle. She's doubtful Noteboom will have much of a trade market due to his salary and injury and it's also difficult for Los Angeles to release him.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider reiterated the team wants to keep QB Geno Smith : “We’ll get to it as soon as we can and try to do what’s best for Geno and do what’s best for the organization.” (Bob Condotta)

reiterated the team wants to keep QB : “We’ll get to it as soon as we can and try to do what’s best for Geno and do what’s best for the organization.” (Bob Condotta) Schneider added the team also wants to bring QB Drew Lock back: “Yeah, we’d love to. We think that would be an ideal situation.” (Condotta)