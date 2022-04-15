NFC Notes: 49ers, Odell Beckham, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

According to Aaron Wilson, Illinois CB Tony Adams has drawn interset from the 49ers and Browns.

Rams

Ian Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that the Rams seem to be the leading candidate to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr, but other teams are also interested in him.

“It’s not a guarantee. I don’t think it’s a slam dunk that he goes to the Rams, but they certainly seem like the leader in the clubhouse. He liked it there, I know he liked L.A. I know they know more about his medical than any other team. Their team doctor did the surgery. Other teams are interested but that to me seems like the most likely scenario,” Rapoport said, via RamsWire.

Regarding the Rams being interested in Stephon Gilmore prior to him signing with the Colts, Jourdan Rodrigue writes that Los Angeles had dialogue with Gilmore throughout the offseason but her sense is that the Rams couldn’t offer a large contract and didn’t want to alter their compensatory pick formula prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seahawks

Seahawks DL Al Woods thinks that Seattle will continue being successful next season despite losing players like Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

“Just the culture we have,” Woods said, via ProFootballTalk. “The culture we have is a winning culture. Us being competitive at practice. It’s not going to be the same group of starters however, everybody has got to go out there and compete. The best players are going to play. I feel like once we get out there and we start the camaraderie, the togetherness, and start working with each other. Iron sharpens iron, I think we’re going to be all right.”

Woods said it will be difficult to make up for Wagner’s ability to communicate on the field.

“He’s a hell of a communicator,” Wood said. “Hell of a communicator, hell of a leader. You know, the dude could see stuff that other people couldn’t see. He could always tell me, “Hey bro, the play might be going this way. Let’s play our eyes this way.” And a lot of times that stuff would work. I would go in early to maybe just sit down and talk with him. ”