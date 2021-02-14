NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ DL Solomon Thomas recalled the disappointing events of Week 2 when both he and DE Nick Bosa sustained torn ACLs in their left knees.

“It was just crazy,” Thomas told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Nick got hurt and goes down, and we were all pretty emotional. We were like, ‘OK, we’re going to play for Nick; we’re going to ball out; we love Nick.’”

Just two plays later, Thomas had his own season ended when an offensive tackle fell into his knee.

“I’m walking to the X-ray room right as Nick’s walking out, and Nick goes, ‘No. No freakin’ way,’”

Thomas is now joining NFLPA president and Browns C J.C. Tretter in asking the NFL to abolish artificial turf fields in favor of grass.

“The NFL needs to do a better job with turf,” Thomas said. “It should be all grass fields. We should take care of our players. Safety should be No. 1.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ LB Shaquem Griffin had drawn a lot of praise from the Seattle coaching staff this season and is unsure where he will end up in 2021, yet all he wants is an opportunity to continue playing.

“I don’t know, man,” Griffin said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. “The only thing I can do is control what I can control. The only thing I can do is work hard and keep my mind right – keep a positive mindset and know that no matter the situation or where I go, no matter what I do or no matter where I’m playing, is just to put forth the effort. I can control how hard I work. I can’t control the mindset of coaches. I can’t control the business aspect of it…”If you put me in a situation where I have an opportunity, I’ve got to take full advantage of it. For right now, it’s just my training, getting my body right, staying mentally focused, and just being ready for when my number is called – don’t make excuses about it just go handle business.”

Rams