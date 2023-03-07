NFC Notes: 49ers, Philip Rivers, Cardinals, Geno Smith, Seahawks

49ers

NFL Media’s Rich Eisen says he heard at the Combine that former Chargers and Colts QB Philip Rivers reached out to the 49ers and Dolphins late in the season to see if they needed help at quarterback.

Rivers said that teams contacted him but specifically mentioned he didn’t have any conversations with the Dolphins.

“I heard from a couple of teams just kind of checking in,” Rivers said, via AL.com. “I didn’t contact anyone, and I’m not going anywhere. I think maybe some teams, with some guys going down, may have been just looking for a contingency plan, but nothing came of it.”

“I think in my mind in the last couple of years if a team had needed me, I might have had six or eight games left in me, but I’m not going into this fall thinking the same,” Rivers added. “I think it’s done.”

Both teams obviously had significant injuries at the position, especially as the season went along, but of course, Rivers ended up staying retired.

Cardinals

The Athletic’s Mike Sando talked to GMs and high-ranking evaluators for a few different NFL teams to try and get a sense of how the league sees the top ten of the draft coming out of the Scouting Combine. Most thought the Cardinals would take Alabama DE Will Anderson if quarterbacks went 1-2 as expected.

“If Will Anderson is there, Arizona takes him, and it is a slam dunk,” an NFC West executive said. “If Anderson is not there, Arizona would want to move out.”

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is the other defensive prospect widely viewed as being worth a top pick but his arrest for reckless driving complicates matters. Another team picking in the top 10 thought it would be “impossible” for new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort to make Carter the first pick by their new regime.

“I think [Texas Tech DE] Tyree Wilson replaces Jalen Carter in the top five if Wilson checks out medically (following a foot injury),” this exec said.

“Monti comes from New England, and they are not going to gamble on character at the top of the draft,” an assistant GM said. “You can’t do it for your first pick. They have to go with the Alabama kid, Anderson. Best rusher in the draft. Can’t-miss character.”

Seahawks

Mike Garafolo reports that QB Geno Smith ‘s new deal has a base value of $25 million per season (three years, $75 million) with $40 million fully guaranteed at signing. Smith will earn $28 million in the first year of the deal and also has $30 million in incentives.

‘s new deal has a base value of $25 million per season (three years, $75 million) with $40 million fully guaranteed at signing. Smith will earn $28 million in the first year of the deal and also has $30 million in incentives. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that Smith is gambling on himself with his new contract: “It’s a good deal for the club, a really good message to everybody on the outside that this is a good place and things are going in the right direction and we’re fired up about it.” (Bob Condotta)

said that Smith is gambling on himself with his new contract: “It’s a good deal for the club, a really good message to everybody on the outside that this is a good place and things are going in the right direction and we’re fired up about it.” (Bob Condotta) When asked about Smith, Carroll said the following about still drafting a quarterback: “Whatever we do, he’s going to take it in stride. He’s not going to worry about anybody.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

Carroll continued on drafting a QB: “That opportunity is absolutely there. When you’re at 5, this is different than what we’re used to seeing.” (John Boyle)

Carroll was also asked if the team could win a Super Bowl with Smith: “Heck yeah we could. He’s going to do his part. We have a lot of work to do.” (Boyle)

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet had a formal interview at the Combine with the Seahawks. (Ryan McDowell)