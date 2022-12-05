NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Matthew Stafford, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner has high praise for QB Brock Purdy going forward, following the win against the Dolphins.

“He’s done a great job of getting us ready every week,” Warner said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s played against the best defense in the league for the last 13 weeks. He’s gonna be just fine.”

“I have the most respect and confidence in him because I see him every single day on the scout team,” Warner added. “The way he comes out and prepares and competes, the confidence he has, the swag he has, I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Purdy.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay expects QB Matthew Stafford to recover this offseason, from an injury that he doesn’t believe will be long-term.

“He’s got a spinal cord contusion,” McVay said. “That’s an injury that is anywhere between… there’s a good chance that’s probably the case.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll noted that RB Kenneth Walker “jammed” his ankle and will undergo further testing to determine the injury.

“We’ll have to see what that means,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KCPQ.