NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Roger McCreary

49ers San Francisco GM John Lynch on the quarterback situation: “We’ll see. Mac has done such a great job, continues to do so. Brock continues to progress. …A lot of it is going to be on trusting Brock, how he feels. He’s getting better, ramping up what he’s doing on the field. By end of week we’ll make decision.” (Cam Inman)

Lynch talked about WR Ricky Pearsall 's PCL injury: "Those PCL injuries — that seems to be the injury of the Niners this year — and they can be stubborn." (Matt Barrows)

49ers DC Robert Saleh thinks DE Yetur Gross-Matos could play this week while DE Bryce Huff is expected to return next week. (Barrows) Rams Rams WR Puka Nacua and OL Rob Havenstein will be limited but, barring setbacks, both are trending to play Sunday vs. the Saints, per HC Sean McVay . (Gary Klein)

and OL will be limited but, barring setbacks, both are trending to play Sunday vs. the Saints, per HC . (Gary Klein) McVay said WR Tutu Atwell is on IR because of a strained hamstring. McVay said the belief is Atwell will only miss the four games required by a trip to IR. (Sarah Barshop)

Roger McCreary

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about acquiring CB Roger McCreary via trade and how he’ll work to integrate him into the team’s defense.

“We’re really just excited to get him comfortable with his teammates and where to go,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “I was just talking to him a little bit before the special teams walk-through. We’re excited to be able to have him and to continue to get to know him. I think more than anything, [we want to] put our arm around him and try to be able to get him up to speed as quickly as possible with the expectation that he’ll help in some form or fashion this week.”