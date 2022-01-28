NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers DC Demeco Ryans praised the play of DL Arik Armstead, who has largely held his own following the departure of fellow Oregon alum DT DeForest Buckner in a trade to the Colts.

“I think our run defense improved drastically because of the unselfish play by Arik Armstead,” Ryans said, via David Lombardi of The Athletic. “I think people forget we lost our starter in (Javon) Kinlaw early in the year, and we were trying to figure that out inside. When you want to play good run defense, you have to have two really good interior defensive linemen. And Arik unselfishly moving inside helped, and D.J. Jones has been outstanding all year.”

“No,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “What I do have is respect for these guys. They’ve done a great job. You look at it, you got to play well in that three-and-a-half-hour window that we’re allotted. You look at the last time that we played them, (we) didn’t finish the game. This is a really good football team. We have a lot of respect for them. We’re competing and preparing to the best of our ability to go out and see if we can advance. But this is a really good team. Kyle is an excellent coach. They (have) great players, great coaches, good schemes. It’s why they’re in the NFC Championship. I think it’s about execution. I think the key things that are always instrumental in the outcomes of games are going to be vital — tackling well, trying to break tackles, efficiency on early downs, staying connected on blocks, being able to finish those turnovers, and then the situational football. Whether you’re talking about red zone, third downs, two-minute end of the half (and) end of the game — those are the things it’s going to be about. Good, clean, sharp execution. And I agree. I think both teams are very familiar. There are good schemes, there are great players. It’s why we’re in this position. Let’s go roll it out and see who plays the best in that three-and-a-half-hour window and gives themselves the chance to advance.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs heard his leg break in Week 18 and instantly thought about his family, who he said was more worried than he was. He has no doubts that he will return next year, as the 29-year-old was just named to his second Pro Bowl. Diggs also praised teammates like WR Tyler Lockett who stayed behind with him during the surgery for his broken leg following the game.