NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan mentioned DT Javon Kinlaw‘s knee, which had to have surgery to reconstruct his ACL last year, has been bothering him which is why he’s out Week 4: “Just flaring up on him. It’s kept him out this week. Hopefully he’ll be able to go.” (Cam Inman)

Rams

Rams DC Raheem Morris thinks that OLB Terrell Lewis has done a great job since he joined the organization.

“He’s been the best version of himself that I’ve seen since I’ve been here. He’s healthy, he’s moving well, he’s rushing well, he’s playing the run well, he’s making plays every single week,” Morris said, via RamsWire.com. “They’re (Lewis and Justin Hollins) really out there splitting times, both of those guys are starters. We view those guys as starters. Those guys have gone out and made a ton of plays and Terrell has definitely shown up in a big way and is a major part of the games that we’ve played. And I credit him for the work he’s put into it during the offseason and the work he’s put in general to get to this point, I’m proud of him for what he’s done.”

According to Rams HC Sean McVay , G David Edwards self-reported feeling “foggy” and entered the concussion protocol Saturday morning. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

The NFL fined Rams CB Jalen Ramsey $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's win over the Cardinals. (Tom Pelissero)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on QB Geno Smith following the win over the Lions: “Geno played spectacular football. Spectacular football… I don’t know how you could play a whole lot better than that.” (John Boyle)