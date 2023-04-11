NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers According to the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey and USC CB Mekhi Blackmon will attend the 49ers’ local prospect day.

A number of other players who grew up or went to college in the area are eligible, but Barrows mentions Stanford WR/TE Elijah Higgins will not attend. San Francisco already got a good look at him at his pro day.

Per Matt Barrows, Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu has official visits with 14 NFL teams including the 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys, Packers, and Texans.

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue thinks the Rams will prioritize getting players at premium positions who are ready to contribute immediately with their first two picks in the draft, coming at No. 36 and No. 69 overall.

Rodrigue notes pass rusher, cornerback, wide receiver and tight end would count for Los Angeles as “premium” spots, though she also points out the team could see a lot of value in taking an interior defensive lineman or even a running back with one of those selections.

Aaron Wilson reports that Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II has met with the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Texans. He has meetings scheduled with the Chiefs and Saints as well.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider spoke about the team’s decision to rescind their offer to S Ryan Neal, who has gone on to sign with the Buccaneers.

“We would have loved to have Ryan on our squad this year,” Schneider said on Seattle Sports. “Unfortunately, there is a process to free agency and it’s just the reality of it. There’s different phases, there’s different consequences and you’re always competing as much as you can stay in as many deals as you possibly can and then figuring out what you can and can’t do.”

“We had to remove the tender from Ryan and he wound up choosing to go to Tampa for what he thought was a better opportunity,” Schneider explained. “We never close the door and you guys have seen that, and he’ll be a free agent next year.”