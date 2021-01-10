NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
49ers GM John Lynch praised DC Robert Saleh‘s ability to work with HC Kyle Shanahan, who Lynch called a “demanding” person.
“Kyle is demanding. You’d better be able to stand up. Kyle’s going to ask for things; he’s going to challenge people. And that’s a good thing. Robert’s done a really nice job. Robert’s a kind person, he’s like a gentle giant. But he’s got a backbone, too,” said Lynch, via Tim Kawakami of the Mercury News.
Rams
Rams QB Jared Goff acknowledged after leading an upset against the Seahawks in the wildcard round that his thumb wasn’t in the best shape coming off surgery and probably wouldn’t be for the divisional round. But the benefit of an extra week will be major for Goff.
“My thumb is fine. It’s coming along,” Goff said via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “It’s not 100 percent, because it had surgery 12 days ago, but it’s in a good place. I’m very capable with what I’ve got going on right now. I’m very proud of our team. It’s an exciting game. It’s an exciting day.”
- After Saturday’s game, Rams HC Sean McVay didn’t commit to a starter for next week, citing the need to evaluate both Goff and backup QB John Wolford‘s injuries. (Ed Werder)
- Wolford returned to the team despite going to the hospital for a neck injury and was able to fly home on the team plane. (Adam Schefter)
Seahawks
- According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seahawks S Jamal Adams will need surgery in both shoulders, including for a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He’ll also need surgery on two fingers on his left hand.
- Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny banged his knee in practice this week but Carroll said it was to his other, non-surgically repaired knee and nothing major. (Bob Condotta)
- Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin, who is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, said that he wants to be back in Seattle: “This organization knows how much I love to be here, how much this place means to me for giving me my first opportunity.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Another notable free-agent-to-be is LB K.J. Wright. He would like to be back with the Seahawks: “They know how much I mean to this team. They know I’m a baller. They know I’m a great teammate, a great leader and it would be a great investment in my opinion if they invest in K.J. I love this city I love this team and so just make it happen.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner would like to see the team re-sign Wright: “I definitely feel like he’s somebody that needs to be back.” (John Boyle)
- Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap also said he’d like to remain in Seattle: “I’d love to stay in Seattle as long as they’ll have me.” (John Boyle)