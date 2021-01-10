NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch praised DC Robert Saleh‘s ability to work with HC Kyle Shanahan, who Lynch called a “demanding” person.

“Kyle is demanding. You’d better be able to stand up. Kyle’s going to ask for things; he’s going to challenge people. And that’s a good thing. Robert’s done a really nice job. Robert’s a kind person, he’s like a gentle giant. But he’s got a backbone, too,” said Lynch, via Tim Kawakami of the Mercury News.

Rams

Rams QB Jared Goff acknowledged after leading an upset against the Seahawks in the wildcard round that his thumb wasn’t in the best shape coming off surgery and probably wouldn’t be for the divisional round. But the benefit of an extra week will be major for Goff.

“My thumb is fine. It’s coming along,” Goff said via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “It’s not 100 percent, because it had surgery 12 days ago, but it’s in a good place. I’m very capable with what I’ve got going on right now. I’m very proud of our team. It’s an exciting game. It’s an exciting day.”

After Saturday’s game, Rams HC Sean McVay didn’t commit to a starter for next week, citing the need to evaluate both Goff and backup QB John Wolford ‘s injuries. (Ed Werder)

Wolford returned to the team despite going to the hospital for a neck injury and was able to fly home on the team plane. (Adam Schefter)

